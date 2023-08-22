Top Recommended Stories

  LIVE Updates | Pakistan vs Afghanistan, 1st ODI: Early Wickets Put Pakistan on Backfoot
live

LIVE Updates | Pakistan vs Afghanistan, 1st ODI: Early Wickets Put Pakistan on Backfoot

Afghanistan vs Pakistan, 1st ODI - Live Cricket Score, Commentary: Match starts at 3 PM IST at Hambantota. Check LIVE streaming Deets.

Updated: August 22, 2023 4:51 PM IST

By Ankit Banerjee | Edited by India.com Sports Desk

Pakistan are set to face off against Afghanistan in a three-match ODI series in Hambantota. The series will serve as a mock test for Asian teams ahead of the Asia Cup. Pakistan come into the series having thrashed New Zealand in their last ODI series. Afghanistan, on the other hand, handed Bangladesh a 2-1 defeat. All in all, ahead of the upcoming Asia Cup – both teams will look to get into the groove. If Pakistan whitewash Afghanistan, they become the number 1 ranked ODI team in the world.

  • 4:39 PM IST

  • 4:36 PM IST

    LIVE Updates | Pak vs Afg, 1st ODI: Imam is well-set in the middle and if Pakistan wish to post a respectable total he would be key for them from here. LIVE | PAK: 80/4 in 21 overs.

  • 4:32 PM IST

    LIVE Updates | Pak vs Afg, 1st ODI: Just when Agha Salman looked good in the middle, he is dismissed. Iftikhar Ahmed has now joined Imam in the middle and they have a job at their hands.

  • 3:46 PM IST

    LIVE Updates | Pakistan vs Afghanistan, 1st ODI: Pakistan in further trouble as they lose Mohammed Rizwan. Pakistan have lost three early wickets and now they find themselves in trouble. LIVE | PAK: 40/3 in 8 overs.

  • 3:29 PM IST

    LIVE Updates | Pakistan vs Afghanistan, 1st ODI: Afghanistan are operating with spin and pace upfront and that is creating problems for Pakistan. Afghanistan has got off to a dream start here. LIVE | PAK: 22/2 in 4.3 overs.

  • 3:25 PM IST

    LIVE Updates | Pakistan vs Afghanistan, 1st ODI: Rizwan and Imam will now have to put their heads down and get the Pakistan innings back on track. Both batters are more than capable of doing so.

  • 3:23 PM IST

    LIVE Updates | Pakistan vs Afghanistan, 1st ODI: Things have gone from bad to worse for Pakistan. After Fakhar Zaman perished, Babar Azam is also back in the hut for a duck. LIVE | PAK: 13/2 in 3 overs

  • 3:09 PM IST

    LIVE Updates | Pakistan vs Afghanistan, 1st ODI: What a start for Afghanistan. Fazalhaq Farooqi strikes in the fourth ball of the innings as Fakhar Zaman is caught by Mohammad Nabi for just two runs. PAK 3/1

  • 2:57 PM IST

    LIVE Updates | Pakistan vs Afghanistan, 1st ODI: We are all ready to start. Who will win? How the game in Sri Lanka will help both the teams ahead of Asia Cup? Stay tuned to this space.

  • 2:39 PM IST

