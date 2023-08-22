LIVE Updates | Pakistan vs Afghanistan, 1st ODI: Regular Strikes Keep AFG On Top

Top Recommended Stories

Afghanistan vs Pakistan, 1st ODI - Live Cricket Score, Commentary: Match starts at 3 PM IST at Hambantota.

August 22, 2023

By Ankit Banerjee | Edited by India.com Sports Desk

Pakistan are set to face off against Afghanistan in a three-match ODI series in Hambantota. The series will serve as a mock test for Asian teams ahead of the Asia Cup. Pakistan come into the series having thrashed New Zealand in their last ODI series. Afghanistan, on the other hand, handed Bangladesh a 2-1 defeat. All in all, ahead of the upcoming Asia Cup – both teams will look to get into the groove. If Pakistan whitewash Afghanistan, they become the number 1 ranked ODI team in the world.

Live Updates

  • 6:25 PM IST

    LIVE Updates | Pak vs Afg, 1st ODI: A brilliant over by Farooqi, the Afghan pacer concedes only five runs, LIVE | PAK: 189/8 in 45 overs.

  • 6:16 PM IST

    LIVE Updates | Pak vs Afg, 1st ODI: A good over by Abdul Rahman, as he conceds 8 runs, Shadab Khan running to give a respectful total to the Afghan side. LIVE | PAK: 184/8 in 44 overs.

  • 6:13 PM IST

    LIVE Updates | Pak vs Afg, 1st ODI: Azmatullah using his tactics to get wickets as he looks eager to catch wicket of Shadab Khan.

  • 6:11 PM IST

    LIVE Updates | Pak vs Afg, 1st ODI: Three runs scored in the 43 overs, an impactful over by Rashid Khan as, Pakistan’s innings need a good partnership for achieving respectful target. LIVE | PAK: 176/8 in 43 overs.

  • 6:09 PM IST

    LIVE Updates | Pak vs Afg, 1st ODI: Rashid Khan again on the attack, as he is looking to take on Shadab Khan as, Pakistan hopes on Shadab Khan to take a respectful target.

  • 6:07 PM IST

    LIVE Updates | Pak vs Afg, 1st ODI: Afghanistan bowlers are keeping the things tight, as Azmatullah Omarzai gave only three runs. LIVE | PAK: 173/8 in 42 overs.

  • 6:04 PM IST

    LIVE Updates | Pak vs Afg, 1st ODI: Afghan bowlers will try to restrict Pakistan under 200. Poor display of batting by PAK.

  • 6:02 PM IST

    LIVE Updates | Pak vs Afg, 1st ODI: After conceding boundary on the second ball, Rashid Khan comebacks well as he just conceded five runs. LIVE | PAK: 170/8 in 41 overs.

  • 6:00 PM IST

    LIVE Updates | Pak vs Afg, 1st ODI: 2 runs in the 40 over by Mujeeb, wonderful spell, not letting batters to score freely as the scoreboard ticks to, LIVE | PAK: 169/8 in 40 overs.

  • 5:59 PM IST

    LIVE Updates | Pak vs Afg, 1st ODI: What an impressive spell by Mujeeb-Ur Rahman, just conceding 33 runs in 10 overs and picking up 3 crucial wickets of PAK batters. LIVE | PAK: 160/8 in 40 overs.

