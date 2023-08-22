Home

Sports

LIVE Updates | Pakistan vs Afghanistan, 1st ODI: Regular Strikes Keep AFG On Top

live

LIVE Updates | Pakistan vs Afghanistan, 1st ODI: Regular Strikes Keep AFG On Top

Afghanistan vs Pakistan, 1st ODI - Live Cricket Score, Commentary: Match starts at 3 PM IST at Hambantota. Check LIVE streaming Deets.

Afg vs Pak

LIVE Updates | Afghanistan vs Pakistan, 1st ODI

Pakistan are set to face off against Afghanistan in a three-match ODI series in Hambantota. The series will serve as a mock test for Asian teams ahead of the Asia Cup. Pakistan come into the series having thrashed New Zealand in their last ODI series. Afghanistan, on the other hand, handed Bangladesh a 2-1 defeat. All in all, ahead of the upcoming Asia Cup – both teams will look to get into the groove. If Pakistan whitewash Afghanistan, they become the number 1 ranked ODI team in the world.

Trending Now

Load More

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES