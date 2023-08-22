LIVE Updates | Afghanistan vs Pakistan, 1st ODI: Check Time, Live Streaming DEETS

Top Recommended Stories

Afghanistan vs Pakistan, 1st ODI - Live Cricket Score, Commentary: Match starts at 3 PM IST at Hambantota. Check LIVE streaming Deets.

Updated: August 22, 2023 10:36 AM IST

By Ankit Banerjee | Edited by India.com Sports Desk

Pakistan are set to face off against Afghanistan in a three-match ODI series in Hambantota. The series will serve as a mock test for Asian teams ahead of the Asia Cup. Pakistan come into the series having thrashed New Zealand in their last ODI series. Afghanistan, on the other hand, handed Bangladesh a 2-1 defeat. All in all, ahead of the upcoming Asia Cup – both teams will look to get into the groove. If Pakistan whitewash Afghanistan, they become the number 1 ranked ODI team in the world.

  • 10:32 AM IST

    LIVE Updates | Afghanistan vs Pakistan, 1st ODI: The toss would be important in the game. The seamers would get purchase and that means the Pakistan pacers could rule the roost.

  • 10:28 AM IST

    LIVE Updates | Afghanistan vs Pakistan, 1st ODI: With the likes of Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, Shaheen Afridi and Haris Rauf bolstering the squad, the challenge will be a lot harder for Afghanistan this time.

  • 10:26 AM IST

  • 10:25 AM IST

    LIVE Updates | Afghanistan vs Pakistan, 1st ODI: The last time an ODI was played at the venue, Sri Lankan seamers ran through the Afghanistan lineup so they will be wary of that. The Pakistan seamers are world class.

  • 9:55 AM IST

  • 9:13 AM IST

    LIVE Updates | Afghanistan vs Pakistan, 1st ODI: “Tayyab Tahir had a good Asia Cup and he performed well here in Sri Lanka and everyone saw how Saud played Tests here. I am especially impressed by how Saud has transformed into a modern-day batter in such a quick time,” Babar Azam said.

  • 9:12 AM IST

    LIVE Updates | Afghanistan vs Pakistan, 1st ODI: How many runs will the world No. 1 batter Babar Azam score today? Will he hit a century at Hambantota.

  • 8:56 AM IST

    LIVE Updates | Afghanistan vs Pakistan, 1st ODI: Both teams will use the three games to prepare well for the upcoming Asia Cup and the ODI WC.

  • 8:55 AM IST

  • 8:55 AM IST

    LIVE Updates | Afghanistan vs Pakistan, 1st ODI: You can live stream the match on FanCode. Also, stay hooked to this space for all the latest from Hambantota. The best part is that there are no chances of rain.

