  LIVE Updates | Afghanistan vs Pakistan, 1st ODI: Check Best Fantasy XI Team
Afghanistan vs Pakistan, 1st ODI - Live Cricket Score, Commentary: Match starts at 3 PM IST at Hambantota. Check LIVE streaming Deets.

Updated: August 22, 2023 12:10 PM IST

By Ankit Banerjee | Edited by India.com Sports Desk

Pakistan are set to face off against Afghanistan in a three-match ODI series in Hambantota. The series will serve as a mock test for Asian teams ahead of the Asia Cup. Pakistan come into the series having thrashed New Zealand in their last ODI series. Afghanistan, on the other hand, handed Bangladesh a 2-1 defeat. All in all, ahead of the upcoming Asia Cup – both teams will look to get into the groove. If Pakistan whitewash Afghanistan, they become the number 1 ranked ODI team in the world.

  • 11:51 AM IST
    AFG vs PAK, 1st ODI Dream11
    Wicket-keeper: Mohammad Rizwan, Rahmanullah Gurbaz
    Batters: Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Ibrahim Zadran
    All-rounders: Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nabi
    Bowlers: Rashid Khan, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Fazalhaq Farooqi
  • 11:23 AM IST

    LIVE Updates | Afghanistan vs Pakistan, 1st ODI: Afghanistan have never beaten Pakistan in ODIs, but the results are closer than they may appear. Will Afghanistan rewrite history today?

  • 11:13 AM IST

    LIVE Updates | Afghanistan vs Pakistan, 1st ODI: Even though no rain is forecast, it could be a bit cloudy in Hambantota toady. The last time an ODI was played, Sri Lanka’s seamers ran through the Afghanistan lineup so they will be wary of that.

  • 11:10 AM IST

  • 11:07 AM IST

    LIVE Updates | Afghanistan vs Pakistan, 1st ODI: On the other hand, Pakistan hammered New Zealand at home earlier this year in their previous ODI assignment. However, conditions in Hambantota may not be as batting friendly as the conditions were in Pakistan and that might keep the Afghans in the contest.

  • 11:06 AM IST

    LIVE Updates | Afghanistan vs Pakistan, 1st ODI: Afghanistan will certainly fancy their chances of toppling Pakistan given their recent form. They just beat Bangladesh 2-1 in their most recent ODI series and that was a massive achievement given not many teams have managed to beat Bangladesh in their own backyard in recent years.

  • 11:03 AM IST

    LIVE Updates | Afghanistan vs Pakistan, 1st ODI: Tayyab Tahir, Faheem Ashraf and Saud Shakeel have been added to the squad. While he has made an impression in Tests, Shakeel is yet to make a mark in the one-day format and he will have competition for a spot in the XI in the form of someone like Tahir.

  • 11:00 AM IST

    LIVE Updates | Afghanistan vs Pakistan, 1st ODI: While the openers were impressive against Bangladesh, Afghanistan would want runs from Najibullah Zadran with the left-hander going through a lean run. Noor Ahmed is back in the squad.

  • 10:32 AM IST

    LIVE Updates | Afghanistan vs Pakistan, 1st ODI: The toss would be important in the game. The seamers would get purchase and that means the Pakistan pacers could rule the roost.

  • 10:28 AM IST

    LIVE Updates | Afghanistan vs Pakistan, 1st ODI: With the likes of Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, Shaheen Afridi and Haris Rauf bolstering the squad, the challenge will be a lot harder for Afghanistan this time.

