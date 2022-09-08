Sharjah: The Asia Cup Super Four game between Pakistan and Afghanistan on Wednesday saw ugly scenes as players confronted each other and a mid-pitch fight almost broke out. The incident took place in the penultimate over of the game when Afghan seamer Fareed Ahmed gave a mouthful to Pakistan batter, Asif Ali, as a send-off. Almost came close to hitting Fareed with the bat in the heat of the moment. Soon, the umpires and the Afghan player came in the calm things down.Also Read - Viral Video: Fans Fight at Sharjah Stadium After Pak Beat Afg | WATCH

Meanwhile, Pakistan won by one wicket and confirmed their ticket for the final against Sri Lanka. India and Afghanistan are knocked out of the tournament.

With two wins from as many games, both Pakistan and Sri Lanka have sealed their places in the final of the tournament to be held on Sunday.

India and Afghanistan will lock horns in their final Super 4 match on Thursday, which has been rendered inconsequential.

Pakistan had a torrid time during their chase, losing skipper Babar Azam (0) early as the batter endured another failure after being trapped LBW by Fazalhaq Farooqi (3/31) in the second ball of the innings.

To make matters worse for Pakistan, Fakhar Zaman (5) was run out in the first delivery of the fourth over, off a direct throw from Najibullah Zadran.

Afghanistan got the upper hand when Rashid Khan (2/25) trapped in-form Mohammad Rizwan (20) in front of the wicket with a peach of a delivery that was sure to hit the middle stump, crashing the batter on to his back foot after pitching just outside the off-stump.