Karachi: The second test match between Pakistan and Australia is underway at the National Stadium, Karachi. Australia at the moment are bossing Pakistan in their own backyard. After scoring a mammoth total of 556-9 on day 2, Australian bowlers bowled out the hosts for a mere 148 in the first innings. After setting up a target of 506, the visitors have already got the wicket of Imam-ul-haq and Azhar Ali.

Australian and Pakistan players deserve a lot of credit for putting in an incredible effort in Karachi’s scorching heat. A notable cricket journalist, Bharat Sundaresan posted a picture of Australian batter Marnus Labuschagne going off the field due to nose bleed. Here is the tweet.

Marnus Labuschagne leaving the field with a nose bleed. Doesn’t look in too much bother though #PakvAus pic.twitter.com/Tr96DZ9MWC — Bharat Sundaresan (@beastieboy07) March 15, 2022

Pacer Mitchell Starc showed his class of reverse swing bowling, bundling out Pakistan 148 to give Australia a lead of 489 at the end of the third day’s play of the second Test at the National Stadium in Karachi on Monday.

After Australia posted an imposing 556/9 declared, a Starc triple treat helped blast Pakistan out for a meagre 148. The visitors chose not to enforce the follow-on and reached 1-81, a lead of 489 runs, at stumps on Monday’s third day of play. The Australians, with Usman Khawaja not out 35 and Marnus Labuschagne unbeaten on 37, are in sight of their first win in this series.

Starc ripped through Pakistan’s top-order, his 3-29 featuring wickets on consecutive balls — he was on a hat-trick for the 15th time in international cricket.