Pakistan vs Australia 2026 1st T20I match LIVE Streaming Details: Timings, Telecast Date, when and where to watch PAK vs AUS 2026 1st T20I match in India online and on TV channel

PAK vs AUS 2026 1st T20I match LIVE: Salman Ali Agha's Pakistan team will begin their road to T20 World Cup 2026 with a three-match series against former winners Australia beginning at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Thursday.

Salman Ali Agha's Pakistan cricket team will take on Australia in 1st T20 in Lahore on Thursday. (Source: X)

Pakistan and Australia are looking at the three-match T20I series beginning at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Thursday in their own different way. Amid talks of ‘pull-out’ from the T20 World Cup 2026, the Pakistan cricket team will be eyeing this series as a warm-up against 2021 T20 World Cup champions with a final call on their participation expected on Friday or next Monday.

Australia, on the other hand, consider this T20I series as an ill-timed one coming on the back of a grueling Big Bash League season which features their T20I skipper Mitchell Marsh and wicketkeeper-batter Josh Inglis for Perth Scorchers. As a result, Travis Head, who decided to skip the BBL 2025-26 season after the Ashes series is set to the lead the Australian side in the first T20I match on Thursday.

Both Head and Cameron Green missed the BBL season and will be part of the T20I side with regular skipper Mitchell Marsh rested for the first game. Pakistan, on the other hand, will look to give young wicketkeeper Khawaja Nafay as much experience as possible before the T20 World Cup.

Left-arm pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi has been struggling with a knee injury which ruled him out of the stint with Brisbane Heat in the BBL. If Afridi fails to pass his fitness test then Naseem Shah is likely to take his place in the line-up while all-rounder Shadab Khan may also get a look in.

For Australia, Marsh, Inglis and Marcus Stoinis is unavailable for the opening game with Josh Phillipe set to don the wicketkeeper’s gloves and Brisbane Heat southpaw Matt Renshaw in line to make his T20I debut.

Doesn’t take much for Travis Head to switch from Test mode to T20 mode #PAKvAUS pic.twitter.com/DLwnq5qorU — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) January 27, 2026

Here are all the details about Pakistan vs Australia 2026 1st T20I match…

When is Pakistan vs Australia 2026 1st T20I match going to take place?

The Pakistan vs Australia 2026 1st T20I match will take place on Thursday, January 29.

Where is Pakistan vs Australia 2026 1st T20I match going to take place?

The Pakistan vs Australia 2026 1st T20I match will be held at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

What time will Pakistan vs Australia 2026 1st T20I match start?

The Pakistan vs Australia 2026 1st T20I match will begin at 430pm IST. The toss for the match will be held at 4pm.

Where can I watch Pakistan vs Australia 2026 1st T20I match on TV in India?

The Pakistan vs Australia 2026 1st T20I match will not be available LIVE on TV in India.

How can I watch livestreaming of Pakistan vs Australia 2026 1st T20I match in India?

The Pakistan vs Australia 2026 1st T20I match will be available for livestreaming on FanCode website and app.

Pakistan vs Australia 2026 1st T20I match Predicted 11

Pakistan: Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman/Shadab Khan, Salman Agha (c), Mohammad Nawaz, Khawaja Nafay (wk), Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Shah Afridi/Naseem Shah, Salman Mirza, Abrar Ahmed

Australia: Travis Head (c), Matt Short, Matt Renshaw, Cameron Green, Cooper Connolly, Mitchell Owen/Jack Edwards, Josh Philippe (wk), Xavier Bartlett, Sean Abbott/Ben Dwarshuis, Adam Zampa, Mahli Beardman/Matt Kuhnemann

