Pakistan vs Bangladesh Dream11 Prediction: Check Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable Playing XIs and Injury Updates For Today’s PAK vs BAN ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Match No 31 in Kolkata

PAK vs BAN Dream11 Prediction, Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 31: Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of PAK vs BAN, India Dream11 Team Player List, England Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Fantasy Playing Tips.

Pakistan vs Bangladesh Dream11 Prediction

PAK vs BAN Dream11 Prediction, Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 31: Pakistan will lock horns against Bangladesh for the 31st match of the ongoing ODI World Cup 2023 at Eden Gardens Kolkata on October 31, Tuesday. Babar Azam-led side will look to beat Bangladesh to record their second victory of the tournament. On the other hand, Bangladesh holds the advantage as the match will be played in Kolkata not to far from their home. Bangladesh are also backed by some spin bowlers in the game.

What to choose after toss in Kolkata?

Toss winners will look to bat first considering the last record of Eden Garden as seven of the last eight ODIs at the Eden Gardens were won by the teams batting first.

PAK vs BAN: All You Need To Know

Match – Pakistan Vs Bangladesh, ODI World Cup 2023, Match 31

Venue – Eden Gardens in Kolkata

Date & Time – Tuesday, October 31, 2:00 PM (IST)

Today’s Best Pick and Fantasy Cricket Tips for PAK vs BAN Dream11 Team:

Keepers – Liton Das, Mohammad Rizwan(vc)

Batsmen – Mahmudullah, Babar Azam, Abdullah Shafique

All-rounders – Shakib Al Hasan(c), Mehidy Hasan Miraz

Bowlers – Shaheen Afridi, Shoriful Islam, Haris Rauf, Taskin Ahmed

PAK vs BAN: Probable Playing XIs

Pakistan: Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq/Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan/Usama Mir , Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Haris Rauf

Bangladesh: Litton Das, Tanzid Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shakib Al Hasan (c), Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Mahmudullah, Mehidy Hasan, Mahedi Hasan/Nasum Ahmed, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam

Squads:

Bangladesh: Litton Das, Tanzid Hasan, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shakib Al Hasan(c), Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Mahmudullah, Mahedi Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam, Nasum Ahmed, Towhid Hridoy, Hasan Mahmud, Tanzim Hasan Sakib

Pakistan: Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Rizwan(w), Iftikhar Ahmed, Saud Shakeel, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Haris Rauf, Usama Mir, Hasan Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Agha Salman

