Pakistan vs England 1st Test Could be CANCELLED. Here’s Why
Pak vs Eng: Harry Brook, Zak Crawley, Keaton Jennings, Ollie Pope and Joe Root are some of the English cricketers who are said to be fit to play the 1st Test on December 1.
Rawalpindi: Amid much interest, the first Test between Pakistan and England could be canceled after six English players caught a virus and are not well. As reported by dailymail.co.uk, it is not COVID, yet it is not known what is the virus. The English team is being served food by a chef they are carrying on tour. Harry Brook, Zak Crawley, Keaton Jennings, Ollie Pope and Joe Root are some of the English cricketers who are said to be fit to play the 1st Test on December 1. This news would come as a massive setback for fans who would be hoping to see the two nations battle it out on Pakistan soil in a Test after 17 years.
