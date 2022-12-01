live

HIGHLIGHTS | Pak vs Eng 1st Test, Day 1: Brook’s Maiden Test Ton Takes England To 506/4 At Stumps

Highlights | Pakistan vs England 1st Test, Day 1 Score: Follow ball-by-ball commentary here. Also check LIVE streaming details.

Updated: December 1, 2022 8:22 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Ankit Banerjee

Harry Brook

101* (81) 14x4, 2x6

Ben Stokes (C)

34 (15) 6x4, 1x6

Mohammad Ali

(17-1-96-1)*

Naseem Shah

(15-0-96-0)
Pakistan vs England 1st Test Day 1 Live Cricket Score

Highlights | Pakistan vs England 1st Test, Day 1 Score

Day 1 completely went to England as centuries from Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope and Harry Brook took the visitors to a mammoth 506/4 before the umpires called it a day in Rawalpindi in the first Test against Pakistan on Thursday.

The first Test was uncertain after almost half of the squad were down with virus but when they came out on Thursday, it didn’t look the players were down with any bug. Opting to bat first, Duckett and Crawley set up 233 runs for the opening wicket before Haris Rauf broke the partnership with his maiden Test wicket.

There was no respite for the Pakistan bowlers as the English batters pummeled them to all corners of the ground. Crawley was out for 122, Duckett made 107, Pope scored 108 while Brook registered his maiden Test ton in the final over of the day. Captain Ben Stokes is batting on 34 not out.

The Tests against England is Pakistan’s fifth series in the current WTC cycle — their last series will be the two Tests against New Zealand at home in December 2022 and January 2023.

Highlights | Pakistan vs England 1st Test, Day 1 Score: Follow ball-by-ball commentary here. Also, check LIVE streaming details.

Live Updates

  • 5:08 PM IST

    LIVE | Pak vs Eng 1st Test, Day 1 Updates: Ben Stokes goes hard against Mohmmad Ali hitting the pacer for three fours and six as England cross 500. And that’s it. Day 1 Stumps have been drawn. ENG 506/4 (75)

  • 5:02 PM IST

    LIVE | Pak vs Eng 1st Test, Day 1 Updates: Century for Harry Brook – his maiden Test hundred. Brook is playing only his second Test match. ENG 488/4 (74)

  • 4:52 PM IST

    LIVE | Pak vs Eng 1st Test, Day 1 Updates: OUT! Mohammad Ali finally gets a wicket. Ollie Pope is LBW after scoring 108. ENG 462/4 (71)

  • 3:23 PM IST

    AT TEA | Eng: 332/3 (Pope – 48*, Brooks – 22*) vs Pak: A better session for Pakistan. They picked up three wickets, yet England scored freely – at almost six runs an over. Now, Brroks has got his eye in, while Pope is two runs shy of a fifty. The visitors – thanks to the runs on the board – are well and truly on top. Pakistan are missing Shaheen Afridi and Yasir Shah.

  • 3:14 PM IST

    LIVE | Pak vs Eng 1st Test, Day 1 Updates: Harry is looking to dominate. He is highly rated in the English cricketing circles and touted as the next big thing. Let us see how it goes for him here.

  • 3:10 PM IST

  • 3:08 PM IST

    LIVE | Pak vs Eng 1st Test, Day 1 Updates: England is marching on, there is no change of intent. They are going at six per over. This is INSANE!

  • 3:01 PM IST

    LIVE | Pak vs Eng 1st Test, Day 1 Updates: Brook and Pope are doing the rebuilding work. Brook has looked positive up until now. Pope on the other hand has got his eye in and sussed up conditions. LIVE | Eng: 310/3 vs Pak

  • 2:54 PM IST

    LIVE | Pak vs Eng 1st Test, Day 1 Updates: Pakistan has truly fought back with wickets in the middle session. Just what the doctor ordered from their point of view. LIVE | Eng: 295/3 vs Pak

  • 2:46 PM IST

Published Date: December 1, 2022 8:21 PM IST

Updated Date: December 1, 2022 8:22 PM IST