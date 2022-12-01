live

HIGHLIGHTS | Pak vs Eng 1st Test, Day 1: Brook’s Maiden Test Ton Takes England To 506/4 At Stumps

Highlights | Pakistan vs England 1st Test, Day 1 Score: Follow ball-by-ball commentary here. Also check LIVE streaming details.

Summary Full Scorecard Summary Full Scorecardहिन्दी Commentary Schedule England 506/4 (75.0) Run Rate: (Current: 6.75) Last Wicket: Ollie Pope (W) lbw b Mohammad Ali 108 (104) - 462/4 in 70.5 Over Harry Brook 101 * (81) 14x4, 2x6 Ben Stokes (C) 34 (15) 6x4, 1x6 Mohammad Ali (17-1-96-1) * Naseem Shah (15-0-96-0)

Pakistan vs England 1st Test Day 1 Live Cricket Score

Highlights | Pakistan vs England 1st Test, Day 1 Score

Day 1 completely went to England as centuries from Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope and Harry Brook took the visitors to a mammoth 506/4 before the umpires called it a day in Rawalpindi in the first Test against Pakistan on Thursday.

The first Test was uncertain after almost half of the squad were down with virus but when they came out on Thursday, it didn’t look the players were down with any bug. Opting to bat first, Duckett and Crawley set up 233 runs for the opening wicket before Haris Rauf broke the partnership with his maiden Test wicket.

There was no respite for the Pakistan bowlers as the English batters pummeled them to all corners of the ground. Crawley was out for 122, Duckett made 107, Pope scored 108 while Brook registered his maiden Test ton in the final over of the day. Captain Ben Stokes is batting on 34 not out.

The Tests against England is Pakistan’s fifth series in the current WTC cycle — their last series will be the two Tests against New Zealand at home in December 2022 and January 2023.

Highlights | Pakistan vs England 1st Test, Day 1 Score: Follow ball-by-ball commentary here. Also, check LIVE streaming details.

Load More