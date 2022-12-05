live

Highlights | Pak vs Eng, 1st Test Day 5 Score: England’s Historic Win At Rawalpindi, Win Test In PAK After 17 Years

England bowled out Pakistan for 268 runs in Rawalpindi Monday to win the first Test by 74 runs.

December 5, 2022

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Ankit Banerjee

LIVE | Pakistan vs England, 1st Test Day 5 Scorecard

 Pakistan vs England, 1st Test Day 5 Score: England showcased its masterful approach of aggression in test cricket with a superb 74-run victory over Pakistan in the final session of the first test on Sunday.

Needing 263 runs with eight wickets in hand on Day 5, Pakistan was dismissed for 268 against the reverse swing of James Anderson (4-36) and Ollie Robinson (4-50) — losing its last five wickets for just 11 runs after tea.

Jack Leach had the last wicket of Naseem Shah, trapped leg before wicket, after England delayed the second new ball for well over an hour with Anderson and Robinson doing the damage with the old ball.

Pakistan succumbed to the relentless attacking field settings of England captain Ben Stokes before Robinson and veteran Anderson sliced through the lower order after Pakistan was placed at 257-5 going into the final session.

Robinson had earlier ended the nearly four-hour defiance of one of the four Pakistan debutants – Saud Shakeel – in the second session to a brilliant diving catch by Keaton Jennings as the lefthander top-scored with 76.

England had posted an electrifying 657 and Pakistan responded with 579 to concede a 78-run lead on a grass-less wicket where seven batters from both sides scored centuries.

England made a bold declaration with another rapid 264-7 in just 35.5 overs on Day 4 and set Pakistan a challenging target of 343 in four sessions.

England leads its first test series in Pakistan in 17 years 1-0 with Multan and Karachi scheduled to host the remaining two games.

Live Updates

  • 5:53 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | Pak vs Eng, 1st Test Day 5 Score: That is it from this game. Test cricket at its best again. These two meet again for the 2nd Test on 9th December. Do join us at 1030 IST (0500 GMT). Join us earlier for the build-up. Till then, it is goodbye and cheers!

  • 5:52 PM IST

    Ben Stokes: Some of the things we can’t plan for is what happened to the squad before the Test. Seems a long time ago when we were running around to find players for the Test. Will Jacks getting the message three minutes before toss, and Pope getting the gloves. We’ve played 8-9 matches with myself and Brendon in charge. One thing we try to do is focus on ourselves and not the opposition. We know we’re a very exciting team. Was a great batting surface, so it was an opportunity for our batting group. Having the lads truck in like they did today was amazing. Really special group of players. We wanted to come here to Pakistan and carry on with our mantra of exciting cricket. I’ve got no interest in trying to play for a draw, the dressing room has no interest in playing for a draw. Felt on this kind of wicket, almost had to entice the batsmen to play an attacking shot. Today we were fortunate to get the ball reverse-swinging. James Anderson and Ollie Robinson were fantastic today. We won probably about 8 minutes before we would’ve come off. This is probably up there as one of England’s greatest away wins.

  • 5:51 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | Pak vs Eng, 1st Test Day 5 Score: We were not upto the mark. Had a golden chance in the second innings, but session by session we lost wickets. Our bowling group is young. Unfortunately Haris injured himself in the first innings. All credit to the bowlers who bowled well and tried without Haris. We try to stick to our plans. Difficult when opponent goes at 7 an over. We had an opportunity in the second innings. But we didn’t get partnerships in the end. Lot of positives. Our batting performed very well. Bowling also very well. : Babar Azam

  • 4:33 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | Pak vs Eng, 1st Test Day 5 Score: Another one bites the dust and it is James Anderson with the wicket. But the credit goes to Pope. What a catch by Pope down the leg side. Anderson gets another one in the over. England needs one more wicket to win the opening Test.

  • 4:28 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | Pak vs Eng, 1st Test Day 5 Score: Every run is being cheered to the rafters. All fielders are close in as England smell blood at Rawalpindi. Stokes has just beaten Naseem thrice.

  • 4:27 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | Pak vs Eng, 1st Test Day 5 Score: Robinson goes off the field to a rousing welcome. Stokes takes things into his own hand as he marks his run-up. England is going for the kill.

  • 4:25 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | Pak vs Eng, 1st Test Day 5 Score: The ball is now keeping low. Pakistan is now playing for a draw. They have important WTC points to lose and they do not want that.

  • 4:24 PM IST

  • 4:16 PM IST

    LIVE | Pak vs Eng, 1st Test Day 5 Score: It is good to see the pacers doing the job in sub-continent conditions. England is attacking and why shouldn’t they? Last over we saw Stokes having a word with the umpire as well.

  • 4:12 PM IST

    LIVE | Pak vs Eng, 1st Test Day 5 Score: Stokes should be the man of the match for making a game out of the surface which looked batting-friendly. Now, with Stokes knowing that Pakistan is not playing shots, he has got his fielders around the batter.

