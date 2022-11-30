Pakistan vs England 1st Test LIVE Streaming: When And Where to Watch in India

PAK vs ENG LIVE Streaming: When & how to watch Pakistan vs England 1st Test LIVE in India, Check out

Updated: November 30, 2022 8:07 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Ankit Banerjee

Pakistan vs England, Pakistan vs England squads, Pakistan vs England prediction, Pakistan vs England playing XI, Pakistan vs England live streaming, Pakistan vs England live cricket score, Pakistan vs England live online streaming, Pakistan vs England schedule, Pak vs Eng, Pak vs Eng squads, Pak vs Eng prediction, Pak vs Eng playing XI, Pak vs Eng live streaming, Pak vs Eng live online streaming, Pak vs Eng live cricket score, Pak vs Eng live streaming online, Cricket News, Sonyliv app, Sony Sports Network
Pakistan vs England 1st Test LIVE Streaming

Pakistan vs England 1st Test LIVE Streaming

Rawalpindi: After a gap of 17 years, the England team will be playing its first Test match on Pakistan soil on Thursday at Rawalpindi stadium. The two top cricketing nations recently squared off at the T20 World Cup final in Australia. Some of the players from that game would feature in the first Test at Rawalpindi.

Also Read:

Here are the details when and where to watch Pakistan vs England 1st Test online and on TV in India: 

Pakistan vs England 1st Test Live Streaming Channel in India?

Live streaming of the Pakistan vs England 1st Test match will be available on the Sonyliv App and website in India.

When will Pakistan vs England 1st Test match take place?

The Pakistan vs England 1st Test match will be played on Thursday, December 1.

Where will Pakistan vs England 1st Test match take place?

The Pakistan vs England 1st Test match will take place at Rawalpindi.

What time will Pakistan vs England 1st Test match start?

The Pakistan vs England 1st Test match will start at 10:00 AM (IST).

India vs New Zealand Match Details

Squads:

Pakistan Squad: Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Shan Masood, Saud Shakeel, Salman Agha, Naseem Shah, Nauman Ali, Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Faheem Ashraf, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Abrar Ahmed, Zahid Mahmood, Mohammad Nawaz, Azhar Ali, Mohammad Ali.

England Squad: Ben Stokes, James Anderson, Harry Brook, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ben Foakes, Will Jacks, Keaton Jennings, Jack Leach, Liam Livingstone, Jamie Overton, Ollie Pope, Ollie Robinson, Joe Root, Mark Wood, Rehan Ahmed.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

Topics

Published Date: November 30, 2022 8:06 PM IST

Updated Date: November 30, 2022 8:07 PM IST