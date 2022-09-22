Karachi: Pakistan and England will face off in the second game of the ongoing seven-match T20I series in Karachi on Thursday, September 22. England have their noses in front after their win in the opening encounter on Tuesday (September 20), they chased down the target of 159 by six wickets and four balls to spare. With 68 runs off 46 balls, Mohammad Rizwan top-scored for the hosts. But debutant, Luke Wood, starred with the ball for the visitors, bagging three wickets for 24 runs in four overs. Leg-spinner Adil Rashid also chipped in with two wickets for 27 runs in four overs. England’s chase was steered well by opener Alex Hales, who scored a fifty on his England return (53 runs off 40 balls). But the finishing touch was given by Harry Brook, who played an explosive unbeaten 42-run knock off 25 balls. Wood was given the Player of the Match for his performance with the ball. Here are the details of when and where to watch Pakistan vs England 2nd T20I online and on TV.Also Read - PAK vs ENG Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Tips Pakistan vs England 2nd T20I: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs For Today's T20 Match at National Stadium, Karachi 8 PM IST September 22, Thursday

When will the PAK vs ENG 2nd T20I 2022 start?

Pakistan vs England 2nd T20I match will from 8 PM IST onwards.

Where will the PAK vs ENG 2nd T20I take place?

Pakistan vs England 2nd T20I match will take place at National Stadium, Karachi.

Where can you watch PAK vs ENG 2nd T20I Live on TV in India?

Pakistan vs England 2nd T20I match will be telecasted live on Sony Sports Network in India.

Where can u live stream PAK vs ENG 2nd T20I 2022 in India?

Pakistan vs England 2nd T20I match can be live streamed on the SonyLIV app.