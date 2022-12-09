live

HIGHLIGHTS | PAK Vs ENG, 2nd Test Day 1 Score: Pakistan Finish At 107/2, Still Trail By 174 Runs

HIGHLIGHTS | PAK vs ENG, 2nd Test Day 1 Score: Get ball-by-ball commentary of the second Test at Multan. Check playing XI, Live streaming details.

Updated: December 9, 2022 5:46 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Sunny Daud

Babar Azam (C)

61* (76) 9x4, 1x6

Saud Shakeel

32 (46) 5x4, 0x6

Joe Root

(6-1-21-0)*

Jack Leach

(12-3-44-1)
Pak vs Eng live score, Pak vs Eng live updates, Pak vs Eng live score online, Pak vs Eng live scorecard, Pakistan vs England, Pak vs Eng, Pak vs Eng squads, Pak vs Eng prediction, Pak vs Eng playing XI, Pak vs Eng live streaming, Pak vs Eng live online streaming, Pak vs Eng live cricket score, Pak vs Eng live streaming online, Cricket News, Sonyliv app, Sony Sports Network 
Pak vs Eng 2nd Test LIVE Cricket Score

Rawalpindi: Unheralded Abrar Ahmed bagged a rich haul of seven wickets in a dream test debut as Pakistan’s spinners kept England’s aggression in check on the first day of the second test on Friday.

Also Read:

The 24-year-old mystery spinner grabbed 7-114 and got plenty of help from the dry wicket at Multan Cricket Stadium to dismiss England for 281 inside the first two sessions.

England got rid of both Pakistan openers — Imam-ul-Haq and Abdullah Shafique — early before captain Babar Azam’s unbeaten 61 carried the home team to 107-2 at stumps when bad light stopped play with 10 overs still remaining in the day.

Saud Shakeel, who scored a gritty half century in Pakistan’s 74-run defeat in the first test at Rawalpindi, was not out on 32.

Ahmed was surprisingly left out from the first test despite picking up 43 wickets in this season’s first class tournament. He mystified England with his sharp googlies and carrom balls with only Ben Duckett (63) and Ollie Pope (60) scoring rapid half centuries.

Legspinner Zahid Mahmood made a forgetful test debut at Rawalpindi, but finished off the tail just before tea to end up with 3-63 after Ahmed’s brilliance constantly posed challenges to England’s aggression.

Duckett and Pope both scored half centuries in the first session before falling to Ahmed as the legspinner became only the second bowler in test history to pick up five wickets before lunch in his debut test and England reached 180-5.

Leftarm spinner Alf Valentine of the West Indies was the other bowler to do so when he debuted against England at Manchester in 1950.

Ahmed struck off his fifth ball as Babar turned to his mystery spinner as early as in the ninth over after Ben Stokes won the toss and elected to bat.

Ahmed challenged England’s aggression through his variety of bowling on a wicket offering plenty of assistance to the spinners inside the first hour and wasn’t afraid to lure the England batters through his variations.

Zak Crawley (19) was baffled by Ahmed’s sharp delivery which jagged back into him and knocked back his stumps and then the legspinner successfully won lbw decisions against Duckett and Joe Root (8) through television referrals.

Duckett and Pope combined in a 79-run stand off 61 balls and briefly dominated even Ahmed through their extravagant reverse sweep shots before the bowler broke through soon after Duckett had completed his half century.

Allrounder Faheem Ashraf and Ahmed were two of the three changes Pakistan had to make after fast bowlers Haris Rauf and Naseem Shah both were ruled out with injuries, and the home team also dropped experienced No. 3 batter Azhar Ali because of lack of form and brought in allrounder Mohammad Nawaz.

England didn’t slow down and its fearless approach to score at a rapid pace cost them when Pope was caught at point while going for a reverse sweep and Harry Brook gave a skied shot to Nawaz at mid-off against Ahmed as England reached 180-5.

Live Updates

  • 5:40 PM IST

    HIGHLIGHTS | Pak vs Eng, 2nd Test Day 1 Score: Most of the bowling for England was done by their spinners, and rightly so as we saw what the Pakistan spinners did early on. Especially Abrar Ahmed, it was his effort that helped Pakistan keep England under 300 despite the visitors being around 140 for 2. The hosts’ batters have also begun well but they will need to continue the good work. Will we see the hosts dominate or will England fight back? We will find out. Do join us for all the action at 10: 30 IST (0500 GMT). Till then, goodbye and take care!

  • 5:39 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | Pak vs Eng, 2nd Test Day 1 Score: Have to say, the home side will be very pleased with where they stand in the game! It is their skipper who has led from the front with the bat for them! They lost Imam early in this session but Abdullah Shafique and Azam then tried to steady the ship but the former fell. Saud Shakeel though has been solid so far and he along with his skipper are amidst a really good stand. England on the other hand, bowled pretty well with the new ball but once the ball got soft, there was not a lot of assistance for them and the batters did not seem very troubled. The question is, why wasn’t Ollie Robinson not given the ball? Maybe they were preserving him for Day 2! Pretty sure he will be getting some overs under his belt on the second Day.

  • 5:20 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | Pak vs Eng, 2nd Test Day 1 Score: The light meter is out, it is that time of the day and the umpires feel the light is not good enough to continue and they are off! The players were actually halfway through back to the Pavillion when the light was being checked. THAT WILL BE STUMPS ON DAY 1!

  • 5:19 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | Pak vs Eng, 2nd Test Day 1 Score: 28 overs are already done and the game has been done for the day. Pakistan’s skipper played very well and now the eyes will be on day 2. PAK 107/2 (28)

  • 5:16 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | Pak vs Eng, 2nd Test Day 1 Score: Shakeel and Babar’s stand has now crossed 50 run mark and both the batters are playing well. PAK 107/2 (27.5)

  • 5:09 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | Pak vs Eng, 2nd Test Day 1 Score: England’s bowlers are working hard to pickup a wicket as Babar and Shakeel are looking set on the crease. PAK 95/2 (26)

  • 5:05 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | Pak vs Eng, 2nd Test Day 1 Score: Shakeel also started smashing the ball as the batter is also playing on 22 runs if this partnership stays for a long time then it would become tough for England to stay in the game.
    PAK 87/2 (24)

  • 4:59 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | Pak vs Eng, 2nd Test Day 1 Score: Babar Azam completes his half-century at the crucial point looks like the skipper knows his importance in this game. That was a quick fifty by the captain. PAK 84/2 (22.1)

  • 4:49 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | Pak vs Eng, 2nd Test Day 1 Score: Pakistan is trailing by 210 runs and the side has already lost two wickets but Babar Azam is steady and playing well, Shakeel will also look into the game and work with the skipper to make a long partnership. PAK 71/2 (19.1)

  • 4:44 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | Pak vs Eng, 2nd Test Day 1 Score: Babar Azam is playing on 41 the batter knows his importance in the game on the other hand Shakeel has also started playing lofted shots to remove the pressure from the hosts.

    PAK 65/2 (18)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

Topics

Published Date: December 9, 2022 5:40 PM IST

Updated Date: December 9, 2022 5:46 PM IST