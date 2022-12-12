Top Recommended Stories
live
AS IT HAPPENED | Pak vs Eng, 2nd Test Day 4: Wood’s Heroics Help Visitors Win HISTORIC Series
HIGHLIGHTS | PAK vs ENG, 2nd Test Day 4 Scorecard: Get ball-by-ball commentary of the second Test at Multan. Check playing XI, Live streaming details.
HIGHLIGHTS | PAK vs ENG, 2nd Test Day 4
What a game we have had, so different from the one at Rawalpindi. England beat Pakistan by 26 runs to win the historic series 2-0 with a Test to be played. On the fourth day, with England looking for wickets, Mark Wood rose to the occasion to help his side win. It has been a low-scoring Test but a thrilling game of cricket. For Pakistan, the loss is a setback to their chances of making the WTC final.
Also Read:
LIVE | PAK vs ENG, 2nd Test Day 4 Scorecard: Get ball-by-ball commentary of the second Test at Multan. Check playing XI, Live streaming details.
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.