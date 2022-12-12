live

AS IT HAPPENED | Pak vs Eng, 2nd Test Day 4: Wood’s Heroics Help Visitors Win HISTORIC Series

HIGHLIGHTS | PAK vs ENG, 2nd Test Day 4 Scorecard: Get ball-by-ball commentary of the second Test at Multan. Check playing XI, Live streaming details.

Updated: December 12, 2022 2:32 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Ankit Banerjee

Pak vs Eng live score, Pak vs Eng live updates, Pak vs Eng live score online, Pak vs Eng live scorecard, Pakistan vs England, Pak vs Eng, Pak vs Eng squads, Pak vs Eng prediction, Pak vs Eng playing XI, Pak vs Eng live streaming, Pak vs Eng live online streaming, Pak vs Eng live cricket score, Pak vs Eng live streaming online, Cricket News, Sonyliv app, Sony Sports Network 
Pak vs Eng 2nd Test Highlights, Day 2

HIGHLIGHTS | PAK vs ENG, 2nd Test Day 4

What a game we have had, so different from the one at Rawalpindi. England beat Pakistan by 26 runs to win the historic series 2-0 with a Test to be played. On the fourth day, with England looking for wickets, Mark Wood rose to the occasion to help his side win. It has been a low-scoring Test but a thrilling game of cricket. For Pakistan, the loss is a setback to their chances of making the WTC final.

Also Read:

LIVE | PAK vs ENG, 2nd Test Day 4 Scorecard: Get ball-by-ball commentary of the second Test at Multan. Check playing XI, Live streaming details.

Live Updates

  • 2:03 PM IST

  • 1:58 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | Pakistan vs England, 2nd Test Day 4: Oh dear, the umpire gives Ali out. England wins the Test by 26 runs. This is a famous victory. Ben Stokes just carries on the winning ways.

  • 1:55 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | Pakistan vs England, 2nd Test Day 4: And then again, Salman defended the first four balls. Off the fifth ball, he hammered Wood down the ground for a boundary. And the off the last ball of the over, Salman again hit a boundary – this time it was clubbed on the leg side. Pakistan needs 27 to win.

  • 1:47 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | Pakistan vs England, 2nd Test Day 4: Leach with the ball. Salman is on strike, will he look to attack? Most fielders are in the deep with a slip in place.

  • 1:44 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | Pakistan vs England, 2nd Test Day 4: Wood is looking for a five-wicket haul here. Can he get it? No, he has to wait!

  • 1:40 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | PAK vs ENG, 2nd Test Day 4: England has nine, Wood it is! The ball came back in sharply and went through Zaheed’s defense and then hit the timber. What a ball!

  • 1:39 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | PAK vs ENG, 2nd Test Day 4: Salman waited, and then off the last two balls of the over when the field was up, he picked up two boundaries. Pakistan needs 38 to win.

  • 1:36 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | PAK vs ENG, 2nd Test Day 4: Salman has to occupy most of the strike here with two wickets left, and with a spread-out field, things become even more difficult.

  • 1:31 PM IST

  • 1:23 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | PAK vs ENG, 2nd Test Day 4: GONE! The little cameo comes to an end. Abrar has his head down. One shot too many. Not easy against the experience Anderson. England now needs three wickets to win.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

Topics

Published Date: December 12, 2022 2:30 PM IST

Updated Date: December 12, 2022 2:32 PM IST