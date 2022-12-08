Pakistan vs England 2nd Test LIVE Streaming: When And Where to Watch Online in India

Here are the details of when and where to watch Pakistan vs England 2nd Test Online and on TV.

Pakistan vs England 2nd Test LIVE Streaming – England are pondering over various options in a selection dilemma as Ben Stokes & Co attempt to find their best combination to clinch a Test series victory in Pakistan through the second game in Multan, starting on Friday. Though England are out of contention for reaching next year’s World Test Championship (WTC) final, they can severely hamper Pakistan’s chances of reaching the final.

Pakistan vs England 2nd Test Live Streaming Channel in India?

Live streaming of the Pakistan vs England 2nd Test match will be available on the Sonyliv App and website in India.

When will Pakistan vs England 2nd Test match take place?

The Pakistan vs England 1st Test match will be played on Friday, December 9.

Where will Pakistan vs England 2nd Test match take place?

The Pakistan vs England 1st Test match will take place at Multan.

What time will Pakistan vs England 2nd Test match start?

The Pakistan vs England 2nd Test match will start at 10:00 AM (IST).

Pakistan vs England 2nd Test Match Details

Squads:

Pakistan Squad: Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Shan Masood, Saud Shakeel, Salman Agha, Naseem Shah, Nauman Ali, Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Faheem Ashraf, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Abrar Ahmed, Zahid Mahmood, Mohammad Nawaz, Azhar Ali, Mohammad Ali.

England Squad: Ben Stokes, James Anderson, Harry Brook, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ben Foakes, Will Jacks, Keaton Jennings, Jack Leach, Liam Livingstone, Jamie Overton, Ollie Pope, Ollie Robinson, Joe Root, Mark Wood, Rehan Ahmed.