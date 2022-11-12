live

After four weeks of thrilling cricketing action, we finally have the two finalists – Pakistan and England. After registering comprehensive wins in their respective semi-finals, the two teams have progressed to the summit clash which will take place at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground on Sunday. Sunday’s final will be a throwback to the 1992 50-over World Cup at the MCG, which had seen these same two sides battle for supremacy. Back then Imran Khan’s Pakistan defeated England to become World Champions for the first time.

Live Updates

  • 12:11 PM IST

    LIVE | Pakistan vs England Final Updates: Babar has regained form with a timely fifty against New Zealand in the semi-final. He would be the key for Pakistan in the final.

  • 11:59 AM IST

    LIVE | Pakistan vs England Final Updates: Ahead of the grand finale between Pakistan-England at the Melbourne Cricket ground on Sunday, Babar Azam was addressing the media. During the presser, the Pakistan captain got a little uncomfortable when a journalist posed a question about IPL. Babar was asked if he is missing out on the chance of developing his game and if he is contemplating featuring in the league.

  • 11:46 AM IST

    LIVE | Pakistan vs England Final Updates: Both sides would look to bring their best cricket to the fore at the iconic MCG tomorrow as it is the World final – does not happen every day.

  • 11:38 AM IST
    LIVE | Pakistan vs England Final Updates: “Cloudy. Very high (near 100%) chance of showers. The chance of a thunderstorm, possibly severe. Light winds becoming north to northeasterly 15 to 25 km/h during the morning then tending north to northwesterly during the day,” the Bureau of Meteorology predicted on Friday morning.
  • 11:31 AM IST

  • 11:30 AM IST

    LIVE | Pakistan vs England Final Updates: Pakistan started the tournament on a disastrous note losing to India and Zimbabwe in their opening two encounters. The Babar Azam-led side recovered quickly to beat Netherlands, South Africa, Bangladesh, and New Zealand to make their way into the final for the third time and aim for the second title. Pakistan won the title in 2009.

  • 11:26 AM IST

  • 11:24 AM IST

    LIVE | Pakistan vs England Final Updates: It would be interesting to see if any of the two teams are ready to tinker with the winning combination or not.

  • 11:18 AM IST

    LIVE | Pakistan vs England Final Updates: Both teams are well-matched and hence nothing short of a cracker is expected at the iconic Melbourne Cricket ground.

