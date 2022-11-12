live

LIVE | Pakistan vs England Final Updates: Rain Likely to Play SPOILSPORT?

LIVE | Pakistan vs England Final Updates, T20 World Cup 2022: Follow the biggest build-up of the MCG final. Check how to LIVE stream online and all you need to know.

Updated: November 12, 2022 1:42 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Ankit Banerjee

Eng vs Pak, Eng vs Pak weather, Melbourne Weather, Eng vs Pak playing XI, MCG weather, Eng vs Pak UPDATES, Eng vs Pak live score, Eng vs Pak final, Eng vs Pak head-to-head, Eng vs Pak live streaming, England vs Pakistan, England vs Pakistan live streaming, England vs Pakistan updates, England vs Pakistan playing XI, T20 World Cup 2022, T20 World Cup 2022 live streaming, T20 World Cup 2022 live updates, T20 World Cup 2022 head to head, T20 World Cup 2022 tickets, Melbourne Live weather, Cricket News
Pakistan vs England LIVE Cricket Score

LIVE | Pakistan vs England Final Updates

After four weeks of thrilling cricketing action, we finally have the two finalists – Pakistan and England. After registering comprehensive wins in their respective semi-finals, the two teams have progressed to the summit clash which will take place at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground on Sunday. Sunday’s final will be a throwback to the 1992 50-over World Cup at the MCG, which had seen these same two sides battle for supremacy. Back then Imran Khan’s Pakistan defeated England to become World Champions for the first time.

Also Read:

LIVE | Pakistan vs England Final Updates, T20 World Cup 2022: Follow the biggest build-up of the MCG final. Check how to LIVE stream online and all you need to know.

Live Updates

  • 1:41 PM IST

    LIVE | Pakistan vs England Final Updates: “I suppose the advantage of having lived in Melbourne for six years, realising how often they can get it wrong with the weather forecast, it’s a pretty fickle weather system here, so hopefully they’ve got it wrong. But in saying that, I think the way the ICC (International Cricket Council) have reacted and seeing the forecast, we’ll be able to get the 10 overs in at each team think at some stage, there will be enough of a window,” English coach Matthew Mott.

  • 1:34 PM IST

    LIVE | Pakistan vs England Final Updates: In case rain does not permit a result. there is a Reserve Day. The forecast for Monday is clear skies and that would give respite to fans.

  • 1:22 PM IST

  • 1:20 PM IST

    LIVE | Pakistan vs England Final Updates: Stay hooked to india.com for all the latest ahead of the summit clash at the iconic MCG.

  • 12:52 PM IST

    LIVE | Pakistan vs England Final Updates: It is expected that Pakistani fans would outnumber their English counterparts at the MCG tomorrow. That would egg on Babar Azam and Co.

  • 12:44 PM IST

  • 12:42 PM IST

    LIVE | Pakistan vs England Final Updates: Looks like English captain Jos Buttler has hit form at the right time. He would be – like Babar Azam – one player to watch out for.

  • 12:30 PM IST

    LIVE | Pakistan vs England Final Updates: Personally, I reckon England has the edge over Pakistan purely because of the kind of win they registered over India in the semi-final.

  • 12:25 PM IST

    LIVE | Pakistan vs England Final Updates: Babar Azam’s retention in PSL comes as a shock as how can a captain who is playing a tournament be traded in a domestic league?

  • 12:11 PM IST

    LIVE | Pakistan vs England Final Updates: Babar has regained form with a timely fifty against New Zealand in the semi-final. He would be the key for Pakistan in the final.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

Topics

Published Date: November 12, 2022 1:35 PM IST

Updated Date: November 12, 2022 1:42 PM IST