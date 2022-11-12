LIVE | Pakistan vs England Final Updates: Rain Likely to Play SPOILSPORT?

live

After four weeks of thrilling cricketing action, we finally have the two finalists – Pakistan and England. After registering comprehensive wins in their respective semi-finals, the two teams have progressed to the summit clash which will take place at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground on Sunday. Sunday’s final will be a throwback to the 1992 50-over World Cup at the MCG, which had seen these same two sides battle for supremacy. Back then Imran Khan’s Pakistan defeated England to become World Champions for the first time.

Live Updates

  • 6:04 PM IST

    LIVE | Pakistan vs England Final Updates: It will be interesting to see what happens at the toss. With forecasts of rain the team winning the toss will in all probability look to bowl first.

  • 6:03 PM IST

    LIVE | Pakistan vs England Final Updates: Let us just hope that it does not rain tomorrow at the MCG. We could be in for a cracker. Stay hooked to this space for all the latest.

  • 5:02 PM IST

    LIVE | Pakistan vs England Final Updates: Changes are bound to happen after the humiliating 10-wicket loss versus England in the T20 World Cup 2022 semi-final at the Adelaide Oval. As per a report on InsideSport, BCCI has called for a meeting where the inputs would be taken from players about what went so drastically wrong.

  • 3:57 PM IST

    LIVE | Pakistan vs England Final Updates: “If the game has started on Sunday but can’t be completed then it will resume on the reserve day from the position it was halted. Once the toss has taken place, the game is considered live.”

    The match is scheduled to start at 7pm local time and if no play is possible, the game will spill over to the reserve day on Monday, when play would start at 3pm local time.

  • 3:54 PM IST

    LIVE | Pakistan vs England Final Updates: “The first priority will be to complete a shortened match on Sunday if required, meaning the overs will be reduced before the reserve day is activated,” the report said.

  • 3:50 PM IST

    LIVE | Pakistan vs England Final Updates: If rain prevents play on both days then England and Pakistan will be forced to share the trophy.

  • 3:27 PM IST

    LIVE | Pakistan vs England Final Updates: Tournament rules for the final state that at least 10 overs a side are needed to constitute a knockout stage match.

  • 3:25 PM IST

    LIVE | Pakistan vs England Final Updates: Unfortunately, the forecast for Monday — the designated reserve day — is similar with 95 per cent chance of rain and falls between 5 and 10mm.

  • 3:24 PM IST

    LIVE | Pakistan vs England Final Updates: “Very high (near 100%) chance of showers. The chance of a thunderstorm, possibly severe, with heavy falls possible,” a report in ‘ESPNCricinfo’ quoted the Bureau of Meteorology as saying.

  • 3:23 PM IST

    LIVE | Pakistan vs England Final Updates: England and Pakistan could share the T20 World Cup trophy as rain threatens to play spoilsport in the summit clash on Sunday as well as the reserve day at the MCG here. Currently, there is a 95 per cent chance of rain in Melbourne on Sunday, with up to 25mm predicted to fall.

