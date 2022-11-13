LIVE | Pakistan vs England Final BUZZ: Rashid Chokes Babar & Co.

live

After four weeks of thrilling cricketing action, we finally have the two finalists – Pakistan and England. After registering comprehensive wins in their respective semi-finals, the two teams have progressed to the summit clash which will take place at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground on Sunday. Sunday’s final will be a throwback to the 1992 50-over World Cup at the MCG, which had seen these same two sides battle for supremacy. Back then Imran Khan’s Pakistan defeated England to become World Champions for the first time.

Live Updates

  • 2:36 PM IST

    LIVE | Pakistan vs England Final BUZZ: Pakistan batting has been struggling so far.

  • 2:34 PM IST

    WICKET!! Stokes strikes and Iftikhar departs without making any run.

  • 2:32 PM IST

    LIVE | Pakistan vs England Final BUZZ: What a great over by Adil Rashid the spinner bowled a Maiden over and picked up Babar Azam. Pakistan needs to look into the game and score some runs to make a strong total.

  • 2:29 PM IST

    LIVE | Pakistan vs England Final BUZZ: Adil Rashid Strikes again this time Pakistan captain Babar Azam who was looking set on the crease departs on a Googly.

  • 2:12 PM IST

    LIVE | Pakistan vs England Final BUZZ: Adil Rashid is dominating in the game as the spinner kept Babar silent.

  • 2:09 PM IST

    LIVE | Pakistan vs England Final BUZZ: Pakistan skipper Babar Azam is taking time on the crease seems like the captain is looking for a partnership.

  • 1:43 PM IST

    LIVE | Pakistan vs England Final BUZZ: Pakistan is off to a decent start. It is early into the powerplay. The key could be wickets in this game as forecasts of rain loom.

  • 1:26 PM IST
    Pakistan (Playing XI): Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Rizwan(w), Mohammad Haris, Shan Masood, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Afridi
    England (Playing XI): Jos Buttler(w/c), Alex Hales, Philip Salt, Ben Stokes, Harry Brook, Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid
  • 1:08 PM IST

    LIVE | Pakistan vs England Final BUZZ: “There are some nice dry grass areas on the surface. But there are green patches as well. It’s very very hard. Want to use the short ball. It swung more in the powerplay here than in any other ground. The kind of bowlers we have today – Shaheen, Stokes, Woakes – stick to your strengths” – Ian Bishop with the pitch report.

