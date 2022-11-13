live

LIVE | Pak vs Eng FINAL Twitter Reactions: It Has Come Home | VIRAL TWEETS

Pakistan vs England Final Updates, T20 World Cup 2022: Follow the biggest build-up of the MCG final.

Updated: November 13, 2022 5:32 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Ankit Banerjee

Liam Livingstone

1* (1) 0x4, 0x6

Ben Stokes

52 (49) 5x4, 1x6

Mohammad Wasim

(3.6-0-38-1)*

Haris Rauf

(4-0-23-2)
Pakistan vs England LIVE Cricket Score

LIVE | Pakistan vs England Final Updates

After four weeks of thrilling cricketing action, we finally have the two finalists – Pakistan and England. After registering comprehensive wins in their respective semi-finals, the two teams have progressed to the summit clash which will take place at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground on Sunday. Sunday’s final will be a throwback to the 1992 50-over World Cup at the MCG, which had seen these same two sides battle for supremacy. Back then Imran Khan’s Pakistan defeated England to become World Champions for the first time.

LIVE | Pakistan vs England Final Updates, T20 World Cup 2022: Follow the biggest build-up of the MCG final. Check how to LIVE stream online and all you need to know.

Live Updates

