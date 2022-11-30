Pakistan vs England Historic 1st Test Likely to be Delayed Due to Viral Infections in Visiting Camp

Pakistan vs England

Rawalpindi: The historic opening Test between Pakistan and England could be delayed in Rawalpindi on Thursday after players from the English camp picked up a viral infection. Captain Ben Stokes is among the players to have caught the virus. The decision that the match could be delayed by 24 hours was taken after both boards met. It was also decided in the meeting that the match would be delayed by a day if the players are still not fit.

“The Pakistan Cricket Board and England and Wales Cricket Board today discussed the outbreak of viral infection in the England men’s Test team camp and unanimously agreed to delay the decision on the commencement of the first Test, which is due to start on Thursday, until 0730 Pakistan time tomorrow [Thursday],” the England Cricket Board and Pakistan Cricket Board said in a joint statement.

Harry Brook, Zak Crawley, Keaton Jennings, Ollie Pope and Joe Root are some of the English cricketers who are said to be fit to play the 1st Test on December 1. This news would come as a massive setback for fans who would be hoping to see the two nations battle it out on Pakistan soil in a Test after 17 years.

“This (Pakistan) is obviously a great place to tour and it’s been starved of international cricket for a long period of time. We understand how passionate people are here in Pakistan about this form of cricket and we understand the obligation that we have as an England side, and we are looking forward to coming over here and playing an entertaining style of cricket which hopefully ends up in results, whether that’s in our favour or in Pakistan’s favour,” English coach Brendon McCullum was quoted as saying by planetsport.com.