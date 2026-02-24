Home

Sports

Pakistan vs England ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 match no 45 LIVE Streaming Details: Timings, Telecast Date, when and where to watch PAK vs ENG in India online and on TV channel

PAK vs ENG ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 match no 45 LIVE: Pakistan will aim to notch up their first points in the second stage of tournament as they face two-time winners England at the Pallekele International Stadium on Tuesday.

Usman Tariq and Pakistan will take on England in their second Super 8 match of T20 World Cup 2026. (Photo: IANS)

Pakistan vs England ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8: Pakistan cricket team are in a tough situation in Group 2 of the Super 8 stages in the T20 World Cup 2026 with their opening fixture in the second stages against New Zealand washed out without a ball getting bowled. They are now up against two-time World champions England, who hammered Sri Lanka by 51 runs in their first match of the Super 8, at the Pallekele International Stadium.

Salman Ali Agha’s side are finally moving out of Colombo for the first time in the last few weeks having shuttled between Sinhalese Sports Club ground and R. Premadasa Stadium in the Capital city. Pakistan’s only defeat so far was at the hands of arch-rivals India by 61 runs, although they were pushed to the limit in their opening game against the Netherlands.

England, also had a minor stumble, losing to West Indies in their Group C match and just managing to eke home against Nepal by 4 runs. Harry Brook’s England hold a big edge in head-to-head T20I encounters between the two sides, having won a massive 21 times out of 31 games with Pakistan winning only 9 times.

But Pakistan opener Sahibzada Farhan believes Pakistan’s spin attack featuring Usman Tariq, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz and Abrar Ahmed will have an edge over England batters in Pallekele. “Like you said, they were struggling against Sri Lanka spinner. But you will see one spinner there, maybe two spinners there. But we have some of the best spinners in the world. We have Usman Tariq, Nawaz, Shadab and even Abrar is one of the top spinners. So, I am confident that we will give them a tough time tomorrow,” Farhan said in the pre-match press conference in Pallekele on Monday.

Farhan is currently the leading run-scorer in the tournament with 220 runs in 4 games and needs 100 more runs to break Virat Kohli’s record of most runs in a single edition of T20 World Cup. “If you ask me personally, I don’t look at the stats, I don’t look at records. Even when I perform, people tell me that I have hit so many sixes, played so many strikes, and done so many runs. So I don’t look at the stats. Because the important thing is that you have to take risks in T20,” Farhan said.

Reaction from the skipper and birthday boy, @Harry_Brook_88! pic.twitter.com/6uZghtex01 — England Cricket (@englandcricket) February 22, 2026

Here are all the details about Pakistan vs England ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 match no 45…

When is Pakistan vs England ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 match no 45 going to take place?

The Pakistan vs England ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 match no 45 will take place on Tuesday, February 24.

Where is Pakistan vs England ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 match no 45 going to take place?

The Pakistan vs England ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 match no 45 will be held at Pallekele International Stadium in Pallekele.

What time will Pakistan vs England ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 match no 45 start?

The Pakistan vs England ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 match no 45 will begin at 7pm IST. The toss for the match will be held at 630pm.

Where can I watch Pakistan vs England ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 match no 45 LIVE on TV in India?

The Pakistan vs England ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 match no 45 will be available LIVE on TV on Star Sports network channels in India.

How can I watch livestreaming of Pakistan vs England ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 match no 45 in India?

The Pakistan vs England ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 match no 45 will be available for livestreaming on JioHotstar website and app in India.

Pakistan vs England ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 match no 45 Predicted 11

Pakistan: Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha (C), Babar Azam, Usman Khan (wk), Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Usman Tariq, Abrar Ahmad

England: Jos Buttler (wk), Phil Salt, Jacob Bethell, Harry Brook (c), Tom Banton, Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Jamie Overton, Liam Dawson, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid

