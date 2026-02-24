Home

Pakistan vs England ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Live Score: Salman Ali Agha’s side aim to notch up first points in Super 8 stages

Pakistan vs England ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Live Scores and Updates: Harry Brook's England team will look to maintain their unbeaten record against Pakistan in the tournament as they face off in Super 8 match at Pallekele International Stadium on Tuesday.

Pakistan cricket team will take on England in Super 8 match of T20 World Cup 2026 in Pallekele on Tuesday. (Source: X)

Pakistan vs England ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Live Scores: Pakistan will look to notch up their first win in the Super 8 stages of the tournament as they face off against England at the Pallekele International Stadium. Salman Ali Agha’s side only have a single point after their opening match after their opening Super 8 clash against New Zealand was washed out due to rain in Colombo.

England, on the other hand, stunned co-hosts Sri Lanka by 51 runs defending a modest score of 146. English spinners Will Jacks, Liam Dawson and Adil Rashid proved to be very effective on the Pallekele pitch. The English side have never lost to Pakistan in the T20 World Cup matches in the past – winning each of these previous three matches. In fact, England have last the last five T20I matches against Pakistan.

They have also won four T20I matches in a row at the Pallekele Stadium, after winning only one of their three matches here. But one cause of concern for them will be the form of former captain Jos Buttler, who has managed to score only 60 runs in 5 innings at a strike-rate of only 113.2.

Pakistan, on the other hand, are likely to go in with the same playing 11 as they game against New Zealand which was washed out meaning Fakhar Zaman will be slotting into the middle-order with Salman Mirza will be the lone pacer ahead of Shaheen Afridi.

Pakistan vs England T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 Predicted Playing 11

Pakistan: Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha (c), Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Shadab Khan, Usman Khan (wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Salman Mirza, Usman Tariq

England: Phil Salt, Jos Buttler (wk), Jacob Bethell, Tom Banton, Harry Brook (c), Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Liam Dawson, Jamie Overton, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid

