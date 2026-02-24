  • Home
live

Pakistan vs England ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Live Score: Salman Ali Agha’s side aim to notch up first points in Super 8 stages

Pakistan vs England ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Live Scores and Updates: Harry Brook's England team will look to maintain their unbeaten record against Pakistan in the tournament as they face off in Super 8 match at Pallekele International Stadium on Tuesday.

Published date india.com Updated: February 24, 2026 5:05 PM IST
By Devadyuti Das | Edited by Devadyuti Das
Pakistan vs England ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Live Scores: Pakistan will look to notch up their first win in the Super 8 stages of the tournament as they face off against England at the Pallekele International Stadium. Salman Ali Agha’s side only have a single point after their opening match after their opening Super 8 clash against New Zealand was washed out due to rain in Colombo.

England, on the other hand, stunned co-hosts Sri Lanka by 51 runs defending a modest score of 146. English spinners Will Jacks, Liam Dawson and Adil Rashid proved to be very effective on the Pallekele pitch. The English side have never lost to Pakistan in the T20 World Cup matches in the past – winning each of these previous three matches. In fact, England have last the last five T20I matches against Pakistan.

They have also won four T20I matches in a row at the Pallekele Stadium, after winning only one of their three matches here. But one cause of concern for them will be the form of former captain Jos Buttler, who has managed to score only 60 runs in 5 innings at a strike-rate of only 113.2.

Pakistan, on the other hand, are likely to go in with the same playing 11 as they game against New Zealand which was washed out meaning Fakhar Zaman will be slotting into the middle-order with Salman Mirza will be the lone pacer ahead of Shaheen Afridi.

Pakistan vs England T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 Predicted Playing 11

Pakistan: Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha (c), Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Shadab Khan, Usman Khan (wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Salman Mirza, Usman Tariq

England: Phil Salt, Jos Buttler (wk), Jacob Bethell, Tom Banton, Harry Brook (c), Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Liam Dawson, Jamie Overton, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid

Pakistan vs England ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Live Scores HERE –

Live Updates

  • Feb 24, 2026 5:05 PM IST

    Pakistan vs England ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Live Score: England pacer Jofra Archer has picked up eight wickets at the T20 World Cup 2026 and is two away
    from becoming the first England bowler to pick up 10-plus wickets in multiple editions of the
    tournament (he claimed 10 wickets in 2024 as welll). In fact, Archer has picked up at least one wicket in each of his five
    innings in the ongoing edition. Can Archer continue his fine run against Pakistan tonight?

  • Feb 24, 2026 4:43 PM IST

    Pakistan vs England ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Live Score: Former Pakistan captain Babar Azam needs 32 more runs to become his country’s leading run-scorer in T20 World Cup, surpassing former all-rounder Shoaib Malik’s tally of 646 runs in the tournament. However, Babar Azam has only managed to score 66 runs in 4 games in T20 World Cup 2026. Can Babar Azam turn his form around against England?

  • Feb 24, 2026 4:23 PM IST

    Pakistan vs England ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Live Score: Pakistan all-rounder and left-arm spinner Mohammad Nawaz (98 wickets) is two away from becoming the 4th bowler to pick up 100-plus wickets for Pakistan in T20I matches. Nawaz has picked up 12 wickets at a strike-rate of 15 in the
    format in 2026, his second best such rate in a single calendar year (12.4 in 2025). Can Nawaz achieve this feat in the Super 8 match against England on Tuesday?

  • Feb 24, 2026 4:04 PM IST

    Pakistan vs England ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Live Score: Former England captain Jos Buttler (98 boundary fours) is two away from becoming the first England batter and sixth overall to strike 100-plus fours at the ICC T20 World Cup. However, Buttler has failed to score a single boundary in his last three innings in the World Cup. Can Buttler turn his form around against Pakistan on Tuesday?

  • Feb 24, 2026 3:47 PM IST

    Pakistan vs England ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Live Score: Pakistan cricket team will be looking to post their first-ever win over England in the T20 World Cup. They have lost the last three matches to the English team in this ICC tournament, including the T20 World Cup 2022 final in Melbourne. Can Pakistan finally turn the tables on England?

  • Feb 24, 2026 3:46 PM IST

    Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of Pakistan vs England Super 8 match of T20 World Cup 2026 in Pallekele on Tuesday.

For all latest updates of T20 World Cup 2026 you can visit: https://www.india.com/icc-mens-t20-world-cup-2026/

About the Author

Devadyuti Das

Devadyuti Das is a passionate sports reporter and editor with experience of over 20 years in sports media. He has covered almost every sport for print and digital media. While Cricket is his first lov ... Read More

