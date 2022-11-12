Pakistan Vs England, T20 World Cup 2022 Final: Jos Buttler’s Side Start Favourites At MCG

Both Pakistan and England have never won a T20I at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. There is also high chances of rain in Melbourne on November 13.

Babar Azam (L) and Jos Buttler pose with the T20 World Cup 2022 trophy. (Image: ICC/Twitter)

New Delhi: England start favourites when they take on Pakistan in the T20 World Cup 2022 final at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Sunday. No team has ever won an ICC World Cup after losing the first two games and Pakistan may create history if they are able to win the final.

The 2009 champions started on a disastrous note losing to India and Zimbabwe in their opening two encounters. On the brink of early elimination, the Babar Azam-led side staged a brilliant comeback winning the next four games to enter their third summit clash.

On the other hand, England beat Afghanistan in their opener before succumbing in front of Ireland. With their third game against defending champions Australia also washed out, England registered wins over New Zealand and Sri lanka to make it to the semifinals.

In the knockout stages, captain Jos Buttler and Alex Hales hit contrasting half centuries to guide England to an emphatic 10-wicket win over India.

PAK Vs ENG Head-To-Head

Pakistan will start as underdogs against England. In the 28 T20Is, the Men in Green have won just nine and lost 17. One game ended in no result. In T20 World Cups, England have won on both occasions against Pakistan.

For the record, both Pakistan and England have never won a T20I at MCG. While Pakistan lost twice at the venue, England’s record is more worse having lost on all four occasions.

History Favours PAK, Momentum With ENG

While history is favouring Pakistan, the momentum is with England. Pakistan had defeated England in the 1992 World Cup final under the leadership of Imran Khan. On Sunday, Babar Azam would too aim to secure his seat behind the former skipper.

The Shaheen Shah Afridis, Mohammed Wasim Jr. and the Harris Raufs will need way more than just inspiration to get past the likes of Jos Buttler, Alex Hales, Ben Stokes and Moeen Ali.

Rain Threat Over PAK vs ENG Final

However, the major concern is the weather forecast in Melbourne on Sunday. According to reports, there is 95 per cent chance of rain in Melbourne on Sunday.

There is also a similar kind of rain forecast on the designated reserve day (Monday). In case the match doesn’t take place, Pakistan and England will be declared as joint winners.