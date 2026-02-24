Home

Pakistan vs England T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 Predicted Playing 11: Fakhar Zaman, Salman Mirza IN, Abrar Ahmed OUT, Babar Azam may…

Pakistan vs England T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8: Salman Ali Agha's Pakistan may keep the same playing 11 from their washed-out clash against New Zealand as they take on England in Pallekele on Tuesday.

Fakhar Zaman is expected to retain his place in Pakistan team for Super 8 clash against England on Tuesday. (Photo: IANS)

Pakistan vs England T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8: Pakistan cricket team will hope that the weather in Sri Lanka will finally be kind enough for them to play their first Super 8 match of the T20 World Cup 2026 as they take on two-time champions England at the Pallekele International Stadium on Tuesday. Salman Ali Agha’s side were left high-and-dry due to rain in Colombo on Saturday which washed out their Super 8 clash against New Zealand at the R. Premadasa Stadium without a ball getting bowled.

Pakistan now finally move 154 kms away from Colombo to Pallekele for their next two Super 8 encounters against England and Sri Lanka. Salman Ali Agha may opt to play the same playing 11 which was supposed to take the field against the Black Caps, which means veteran batter Fakhar Zaman may get the nod ahead of dashing young batter Khawaja Nafay.

They are also likely to pick Salman Mirza as the lone specialist pacer ahead of Shaheen Afridi and leg-spinner Abrar Ahmed with Usman Tariq, Shadab Khan and Mohammad Nawaz being the three slow bowlers for them. Former captain Babar Azam’s strike-rate continues to be an issue for Pakistan and like the game against Namibia, he is unlikely to be pushed up the order or given a longer stint if they get off to a flying start.

Babar Azam (615) needs only 32 more runs to surpass former all-rounder Shoaib Malik (646) to become the leading run-scorer for Pakistan in T20 World Cup. But he has only managed 66 runs in T20 World Cup 2026 – his lowest in any of the previous tournaments.

Harry Brook’s England themselves have plenty of slow bowling options led by Liam Dawson, Adil Rashid and Will Jacks. The English slow bowlers proved more than handy against co-hosts Sri Lanka as they managed to defend 146 at the same venue on Sunday.

“I think we’re very good in the bilateral series here against Sri Lanka, where we played spin. We’ve had a couple of tough games potentially, but we’ve won. At the end of the day, we know that we can bat a lot better than what we’ve batted, but we’ve won games of cricket and that’s the main thing,” England left-arm spinner Liam Dawson said in the pre-match press conference in Pallekele on Monday.

England will be banking on the pace of Jofra Archer as well to rattle the Pakistan batters early. Archer has picked up eight wickets at the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 and is two away from becoming the first England bowler to pick up 10+ wickets in multiple editions of the competition (also 10 in 2024).

SAHIBZADA FARHAN ON INDIAN OWN HUNDRED LEAGUE. Sahibzada Farhan said, “I hope to be picked up for The Hundred. It is one of the best tournaments. Where we would be picked or not is not in our hands.” pic.twitter.com/wn2AL5Qzgp — Sam (@Cricsam01) February 23, 2026

Pakistan vs England T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 Predicted Playing 11

Pakistan: Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha (c), Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Shadab Khan, Usman Khan (wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Salman Mirza, Usman Tariq

England: Phil Salt, Jos Buttler (wk), Jacob Bethell, Tom Banton, Harry Brook (c), Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Liam Dawson, Jamie Overton, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid

