Pakistan vs England T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 Pallekele Weather Update: Rain can play spoilsport, can PAK qualify for semis after another WASHOUT

Pakistan will be hoping for clear weather in Pallekele for their T20 World Cup 2026 match vs England after their opening game in Super 8 was washed out due to rain.

Pakistan cricket team will be hoping rain won't affect Super 8 match of T20 World Cup 2026 vs England in Pallekele. (Source: X)

Pakistan vs England T20 World Cup 2026 Pallekele Weather: Since the start of the T20 World Cup 2026, only two out of the 44 matches so far have been washed out due to rain and both have been in Sri Lanka. Pakistan have been at the receiving end of one of those washout with their last Super 8 game against New Zealand at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo abandoned without a ball getting bowled due to rain on Sunday. Now Pakistan team are heading to the Pallekele International Stadium for the first time in this T20 World Cup 2026 to take on England in their second Super 8 clash on Tuesday.

Salman Ali Agha’s side will be hoping that rain will stay away from their match against England and they will be able to notch up full points from this game. The ICC have not kept the provision of Reserve Day for any of the league stage or Super 8 matches in the tournament. Only the two semifinals and the final will have provision for Reserve Day.

If Pakistan’s match against England is also washed out due to rain, they will only have 2 points from 2 matches while England will reach 3 points. A loss or Washout in Pakistan’s final Super 8 game against Sri Lanka will mean that they will be packing their bags home before the semifinals.

New Zealand, Sri Lanka or England will all have the opportunity to reach the semifinals from Group 2 of the Super 8 ahead of Pakistan in the situation of another washout. But Pakistan cricket team are not thinking about that eventuality.

“We didn’t talk about that (toss) because that was the decision of the captain and the coach as to what to do, batting or bowling. We just have to wait for the instructions whether we have to bat first or bowl, and then we can prepare accordingly. So there was no discussion on that. It was the captain’s decision. No points have not been calculated yet. But it may be possible after tomorrow’s match,” Pakistan opener Sahibzada Farhan said in the pre-match press conference in Pallekele on Monday.

But there is some good news for Pakistan as they weather in Pallekele ahead of their T20 World Cup 2026 match against England looks largely clear. The maximum temperature in Pallekele is expected to be around 33 degrees Celsius during the day and drop down to around 21 degrees by evening when the game begins.

Check Pallekele weather prediction for Pakistan vs England T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 match HERE…

While there is around 25 per cent chance of rain on Tuesday, the likelihood of wet weather drops down to around 8 per cent in the evening. There is, however, 6 per cent chance of thunderstorms as well. The humidity on Tuesday will be high around 82 per cent but there will be only 8 per cent cloud cover over Pallekele.

Harry Brook’s England will also be hoping for a full match against Pakistan to post another win and take a big step towards the semifinal from this Super 8 group.

