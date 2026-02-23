Pakistan vs England T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 Pallekele Weather Updates: Will rain hurt Salman Ali Agha’s side again

Home

Pakistan vs England T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 Pallekele Weather Updates: Will rain hurt Salman Ali Aghas side again

Pakistan's opening match of T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 stages was washed out due to rain in Colombo against New Zealand on Sunday.

Pakistan's T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 match vs New Zealand in Colombo was washed out due to rain. (Photo: IANS)

Pakistan vs England T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8: Pakistan cricket team were hurt badly when their opening match of the Super 8 stage of the T20 World Cup 2026 was washed out without a ball getting bowled at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Sunday. Salman Ali Agha’s side now finally leave Colombo after a couple of weeks and head to Pallekele for their next couple of Super 8 games against England and hosts Sri Lanka.

Pakistan will now be praying that rain doesn’t follow them around from Colombo to Pallekele. Australia have already been packed out of the tournament because of rain in Pallekele with Zimbabwe’s clash against Ireland getting washed out due to rain. Another wash-out for Pakistan will almost make sure that the 2009 champions won’t be able to qualify for the semifinals stage from Group 2 of the Super 8.

But there is some good news for Pakistan as the weather prediction for Tuesday evening for the Pakistan vs England tie at the Pallekele International Stadium looks quite promising. The maximum temperature for Tuesday is around 34 degrees Celsius with only 25 per cent possibility of rain. There is, however, six per cent possibility of thunderstorms in Pallekele on Tuesday as well.

The humidity on Pallekele is expected to be high, around 78 per cent but my evening the chances of rain are expected to come down to 13 per cent. By all indications, we should have a full game in Pallekele between Pakistan and Harry Brook’s England.

While Pakistan’s game was washed out, England posted a massive win over co-hosts Sri Lanka in their opening match at the same venue on Sunday. The Lankans were bundled out for only 95, chasing a modest 147 to win against England.

However, Brook is not taking anything for granted at this stage. “We still haven’t had that perfect game with the bat. We haven’t managed to get the starts and the big scores that we’d like,” Brook said after the win against Sri Lanka.

“In my eyes I see that as something coming very soon and with the likes of Jos Buttler not coming off and Jacob Bethell, myself, Tom Banton not getting big scores and we still managed to get over the line and get the job done is awesome. Hopefully rewards can come a little bit later down the line for the lads with the bat,” the England captain added.

