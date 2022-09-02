Pakistan vs Hong Kong Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Tips Asia Cup 2022

After losing to arch-rivals India in the first match, Pakistan take on Hong Kong in the sixth match of the Asia Cup 2022 at Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Friday. Pakistan would be fighting for their survival in the Asia Cup 2022 as they take on Hong Kong in the sixth game of the tournament. Pakistan started poorly losing against India in their opening game and loss here would be the end of the road for the side. Hong Kong comes here with a big loss against India, but the side did show sparks of brilliance.

TOSS: The Asia Cup T20I match toss between Pakistan vs Hong Kong will take place at 7.00 PM (IST) – September 2 Friday.

Time: 7:30 PM IST.

Venue: Sharjah International Cricket Stadium, Sharjah.

Pakistan vs Hong Kong Dream11

Keeper – Mohammad Rizwan (VC)

Batsmen – Babar Azam (C), Fakhar Zaman, Babar Hayar, Kinchit Shah

All-rounders – Yasim Murtaza, Mohammad Nawaz

Bowlers – Nasim Shah, Haris Rauf, Ehsan Khan, Shahnawaz Dahani

Pakistan vs Hong Kong Probable Playing XI

Pakistan: Babar Azam ©, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Fakhar Zaman, Asif Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Shahnawaz Dahani

Hong Kong: Nizakat Khan ©, Yasim Murtaza, Babar Hayat, Kinchit Shah, Aizaz Khan, Scott McKechnie (wk), Zeeshan Ali, Haroon Arshad, Ehsan Khan, Ayush Shukla, Mohammad Ghazanfar