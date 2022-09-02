PAK vs HK Live Streaming: After losing to arch-rivals India in the first match, Pakistan take on Hong Kong in the sixth match of the Asia Cup 2022 at Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Friday. Pakistan would be fighting for their survival in the Asia Cup 2022 as they take on Hong Kong in the sixth game of the tournament. Pakistan started poorly losing against India in their opening game and loss here would be the end of the road for the side. Hong Kong comes here with a big loss against India, but the side did show sparks of brilliance.Also Read - Pakistan vs Hong Kong Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Tips Asia Cup 2022: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs For Today's T20 Match at Sharjah International Cricket Stadium 7:30 PM IST September 2 Friday

Where will the PAK vs HK Asia Cup 2022 take place ?

Pakistan vs Hong Kong Asia Cup match will take place at Dubai International Stadium. Also Read - Shubman Gill in Place of KL Rahul in India's T20 World Cup Squad - Sunil Gavaskar Suggests

Where can you watch PAK vs HK Asia Cup 2022 Online in India?

Pakistan vs Hong Kong Asia Cup match can be streamed online on the Disney+ Hotstar app.

Where can you watch PAK vs HK Asia Cup 2022 on TV in India?

Pakistan vs Hong Kong Asia Cup match will be telecasted live on Star Sports Network in India.

When will PAK vs HK Asia Cup 2022 Start in India?

Pakistan vs Hong Kong Asia Cup match will start at 7:30 PM IST.