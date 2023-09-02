Home

Pakistan vs India Asia Cup 2023 Pallekele Gears Up for the Epic Clash – Know Everything About

The upcoming India vs Pakistan match will be the first ODI meeting between the two Asian giants since they met in 2019 ODI World Cup in England.

Babar Azam and Virat Kohli. (Pic: X)

New Delhi: The Indian cricket Team is all set to take on arch-rivals in the much-awaited clash in the Asia Cup 2023. The match is just a few hours away and it is scheduled to start at 3:00 PM IST if rain doesn’t interrupt. The match will be played at Pallekele International Stadium in Sri Lanka.

Both India and Pakistan are meeting each other after the 2019 ODI World Cup in a 50-over format. However, both teams met each other in Melbourne during the ICC Men’s T20I World Cup 2022 where Indian star batter Virat Kohli played a memorable innings. The two teams have a long and historic rivalry, and their matches are always hotly contested.

Team India will be led by Rohit Sharma whereas, Pakistan will be led by the ace batter Babar Azam. The Pallekele International Cricket Stadium pitch is usually a good batting track and both teams will be eager to score heavily and put pressure on the opponent team. The weather is not so good as it is expected to rain during the match.

Pakistan vs India Asia Cup 2023 Pallekele

When: Saturday, September 2 at 3:00 PM Local Time

Where: Pallekele International Cricket Stadium

What to expect: Rain and thunderstorms, with a thick cloud cover throughout.

India Probable XI: Rohit Sharma (C), Virat Kohli, HH Pandya, SA Yadav, Shubman Gill, RA Jadeja, Ishan Kishan (wk), JJ Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, KL Yadav, M Shami

Pak Probable XI: FK Zaman, Babar Azam (C), IU Haq, Agha Salman, SH Khan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), S Afridi, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah

Weather Forecast: India vs Pakistan Asia Cup Match at Pallekele

The outlook for the India vs Pakistan match appears grim, as there is a 90 percent chance of rain expected until 6 pm.

Pallekele Pitch – Dominance of Spinners or Pacers?

Pacers average 31.15 on this pitch at an economy of 5.65 while spinners average 34.17 at an economy of 4.95

Asia Cup, 2023 – Points Table

India – 1st Match in Asia Cup 2023

Pak – Pakistan vs Nepal, 1st Match – Pakistan won by 238 runs

