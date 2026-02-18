Home

Pakistan vs Namibia ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group A match no 35 LIVE Streaming Details: Timings, Telecast Date, when and where to watch PAK vs NAM in India online and on TV channel

PAK vs NAM ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group A match no 35 LIVE: Salman Ali Agha's Pakistan side will take on Namibia in a must-win match to reach the Super 8 stages at the Sinhalese Sports Club (SSC) ground in Colombo on Wednesday.

Pakistan opener Saim Ayub at a training session at the SSC ground in Colombo. (Source: X)

Pakistan vs Namibia T20 World Cup 2026: One defeat against Team India and Pakistan cricket team already have their backs against the wall in the T20 World Cup 2026. After a turbulent build-up to their World Cup amidst all the ‘boycott’ drama, Pakistan finally turned up to play against Team India on Sunday in Colombo and were hammered by 61 runs. As a result, they have slipped to 3rd place in the Group A Points Table and now face Namibia in a ‘do-or-die’ match at the Sports Club (SSC) ground in Colombo on Wednesday if they home to reach the Super 8 stage.

One of the giant teams – Australia – have already paid the price of a slip-up against Zimbabwe and have fallen out of the race to reach the Super 8 and Salman Ali Agha’s side can face the same fate if they lose to Namibia on Wednesday. But off-spinner Usman Tariq wasn’t concerned about the extra pressure on the team.

“To be honest, this pressure is mostly created by spectators and outside opinions. People feel there is panic, but inside the team, I haven’t felt any such pressure. Winning and losing are part of the game. We believe in our strengths, and we’ll use them in the upcoming matches. At the moment, there’s no clarity about the playing XI. We’ll see who plays on the day,” Tariq said in the pre-match press conference in Colombo on Tuesday.

Namibia, on the other hand, have a similar weapon to Pakistan’s Tariq in their skipper Gerhard Erasmus. The Namibian skipper put on a show in their match against Team India at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi, with his unusual round-arm off-spin fetching him four wickets.

“We are definitely preparing to have a good game against Pakistan and to win. If you look at when we played India, we actually got ourselves into a position to win the game. I know it was a long shot and all that. So we have had disappointing three losses as well. And yeah, we’ve had good meetings and preparation this afternoon again to take on Pakistan tomorrow,” Namibia coach Craig Williams said.

Pakistan are reportedly considering dropping Babar Azam and Shaheen Afridi after a poor outing against India and two out of Fakhar Zaman, Naseem Shah and Salman Mirza maybe in line to replace them. “There’s no doubt that Shaheen and Babar have won many matches for Pakistan. One game doesn’t define their capability or calibre. If something like this happens, they know how to recover because they are the senior players. There’s nothing like they are shattered or under extra pressure,” Tariq said about Babar Azam and Shaheen Afridi.

Fakhar Zaman seems unlikely for tomorrow’s game ⬇️ – He was the last man to bat in nets in man nets at SCC

– In outside nets he practiced against ball throwers

– The bowlers bowling against him at SSC Nets (Shaheen spin bowling, Faheem spin bowling, ball throwers) because they… pic.twitter.com/GduNPfHWyH — Abu Bakar Tarar (@abubakartarar_) February 17, 2026

Here are all the details about Pakistan vs Namibia ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group A match no 35…

When is Pakistan vs Namibia ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group A match no 35 going to take place?

The Pakistan vs Namibia ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group A match no 35 will take place on Wednesday, February 18.

Where is Pakistan vs Namibia ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group A match no 35 going to take place?

The Pakistan vs Namibia ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group A match no 35 will be held at Sinhalese Sport Club (SSC) ground in Colombo.

What time will Pakistan vs Namibia ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group A match no 35 start?

The Pakistan vs Namibia ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group A match no 35 will begin at 3pm IST. The toss for the match will be held at 230pm.

Where can I watch Pakistan vs Namibia ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group A match no 35 LIVE on TV in India?

The Pakistan vs Namibia ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group A match no 35 will be available LIVE on TV on Star Sports network channels in India.

How can I watch livestreaming of Pakistan vs Namibia ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group A match no 35 in India?

The Pakistan vs Namibia ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group A match no 35 will be available for livestreaming on JioHotstar website and app in India.

Pakistan vs Namibia ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group A match no 35 Predicted 11

Pakistan: Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha (C), Fakhar Zaman/Khwaya Nafay, Usman Khan (wk), Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Naseem Shah/ Salman Mirza, Abrar Ahmed, Usman Tariq

Nambia: Louren Steenkamp, Jan Frylinck, Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Gerhard Erasmus (c), JJ Smit, Zane Green (wk), Malan Kruger, Ruben Trumpelmann, Bernard Scholtz, Willem Myburg, Max Heingo

For all latest updates of T20 World Cup 2026 you can visit: https://www.india.com/icc-mens-t20-world-cup-2026/

For all latest updates of T20 World Cup 2026 you can visit: https://www.india.com/icc-mens-t20-world-cup-2026/