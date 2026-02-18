Home

Pakistan vs Namibia T20 World Cup 2026 Predicted Playing 11: Bad news for Babar Azam, Shaheen Afridi, Fakhar Zaman IN, Shadab Khan to…

Pakistan vs Namibia T20 World Cup 2026 Playing 11: Salman Ali Agha's side are set to ring in a number of changes for the must-win match against Namibia at the Sinhalese Sports Club (SSC) ground in Colombo on Wednesday.

Babar Azam and Shaheen Afridi are set to be dropped for T20 World Cup 2026 match vs Namibia on Wednesday. (Source: X)

Pakistan vs Namibia T20 World Cup 2026: Pakistan cricket team are getting ready to play Namibia in a ‘do-or-die’ clash of Group A of T20 World Cup 2026 at the Sinhalese Sports Club (SSC) ground in Colombo on Wednesday. The equation is plain and simple for Pakistan after their 61-run loss to arch-rivals Team India on Sunday – win or pack your bags home before Super 8 stages.

Salman Ali Agha’s side are currently in third place behind USA in the Group A points table. A win over Namibia will take them to 6 points above USA and book their berth in the Super 8 stages. However, should they lose to Gerhard Erasmus-led Namibia, it will be USA going through the Super 8 and Pakistan will be failing to qualify beyond the league stages for the second time in succession after the 2024 edition.

In this must-win contest, Pakistan are set to make at least 3 major changes. Former captain Babar Azam is set to be dropped along with pacer Shaheen Afridi. Babar and Shaheen both flopped in the Group A match against Team India.

In fact, Babar has the worst strike-rate of 111.81 for batters who have scored over 500 runs in T20 World Cup. Pakistan are set to bring in dashing wicket-keeper Khawaja Nafay in place of Babar for the must-win clash against Namibia. Nafay has strike-rate of over 180 in his brief T20I career.

Shaheen Afridi, on the other hand, looked well below par against India and conceded 31 runs in his 2 overs with Ishan Kishan smashing his first ball in the match for a massive six. Salman Mirza or Naseem Shah could be drafted in to the side in place of Shaheen for the Namibia clash

Fakhar Zaman to come in for Shadab Khan

Apart from Babar and Shaheen, all-rounder Shadab Khan is also set to dropped for the game against Namibia. Shadab looked off-colour with the ball in this tournament and has failed to fire with the bat as well.

Salman Ali Agha is set to call up experienced Fakhar Zaman in place of Shadab to bolster their batting firepower after scoring only 114 against India and slumping to 114 for 7 chasing 146 against Netherlands in the T20 World Cup 2026.

Former Gerhard Erasmus-led Namibia, Max Heingo could make way for Jack Brassell after conceding 52 runs in his 4 overs so far.

Pakistan’s downfall started after the 2021 win vs India — Mohammad Yousuf Yousuf mocked Babar Azam and Shaheen Afridi, saying some players became overconfident, ignored coaching advice, and lost humility — leading to Pakistan’s decline since then.pic.twitter.com/HSawD9Aktf — Rishab (@rishab70113) February 18, 2026

Pakistan vs Namibia T20 World Cup 2026 Predicted Playing 11

Pakistan: Sahibzada Farhan (wk), Saim Ayub, Salman Agha (c), Babar Azam/Khawaja Nafay, Shadab Khan/Fakhar Zaman, Usman Khan (wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Salman Mirza, Naseem Shah, Usman Tariq, Abrar Ahmed

Namibia: Jan Frylinck, Louren Steenkamp, Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Gerhard Erasmus (c), JJ Smit, Zane Green (wk), Dylan Leicher, Ruben Trumpelmann, Willem Myburgh, Bernard Scholtz, Jack Brassell

