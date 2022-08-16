PAK vs Netherlands Live Streaming: Pakistan will look to collect crucial World Cup qualifying points when they tackle the Netherlands in a three-match ODI series from Tuesday but must do without star bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi.Also Read - NED vs PAK Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Hints 1st ODI: Captain, Vice-Captain – Netherlands vs Pakistan, Playing 11s For Today’s Match Rotterdam 2:30 PM IST August 16, Tuesday

The 22-year-old paceman suffered a knee injury on the recent tour of Sri Lanka, a worrying setback with the Asia Cup — and a meeting with old rivals India — coming up at the end of the month.

He has been ruled out of the first two matches, but Pakistan skipper Babar Azam hopes he could at least play some part in the series.

“We’re taking a couple of doctors with us to take care of Shaheen and want him to play a game against Netherlands to see if he’s fit and ready for the Asia Cup,” said Azam.

Pakistan team bosses do not want to overload a fast bowler who has already played 97 times across all three formats since his international debut just four years ago.

Here are the details of when and where to watch the Pakistan vs Netherland 1st ODI in India:

When will the Netherlands vs Pakistan 1st ODI Kickstart?

The first ODI between Netherlands and Pakistan will begin at 2:30 PM IST on Tuesday, August 16. The toss will take place at 2 PM IST.

Where will the NED vs PAK 1st ODI match take place?

The first Netherlands vs Pakistan ODI will take place at Hazelaarweg Stadium in Rotterdam.

How to watch the first ODI between Netherlands and Pakistan live in India?

The Netherlands vs Pakistan match unfortunately will not be available on any TV channel in India but the match will be livestreamed online on fancode and for the live scores stay tuned to India.com

Squads

Netherlands: Vikramjit Singh, Max ODowd, Tom Cooper, Bas de Leede, Scott Edwards(w/c), Teja Nidamanuru, Logan van Beek, Tim Pringle, Aryan Dutt, Wesley Barresi, Vivian Kingma, Musa Ahmed, Ryan Klein, Shariz Ahmad, Arnav Jain

Pakistan: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Rizwan(w), Khushdil Shah, Agha Salman, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Zahid Mahmood, Shahnawaz Dahani, Abdullah Shafique