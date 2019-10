Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team Pakistan vs Netherlands Prediction FIH Men’s Olympic Qualifiers 2019 – Hockey Tips For Today’s Match 2 PAK vs NED at Wagener Hockey Stadium, Amstelveen: 14 hockey teams are vying to make it to the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. The teams have been divided into seven pairs based on their team rankings. Each will face other in a two-match series and the one ending with most points after that will qualify. In the event of both teams finishing with same points, the higher-ranked team will progress for the Olympics next year.

Date and Time: 27/10/2019 (8:30 PM IST)

Venue: Wagener Hockey Stadium, Amstelveen

My Dream11 Team

Amjad Ali, Sander Baart, Muhammad Irfan, Jip Janssen, Imad Butt, Terrance Pieters, Rashid Mehmood, Billy Bakker (captain), Ali Shan, Umar Bhutta, Bjorn Kellerman (vice-captain)

SQUADS

Pakistan: Waqar, Amjad Ali (goalkeepers), Mubashar Ali, Rizwan Ali, Ammad Butt (vice-captain), Abu Bakar Mahmood, Moin Shakeel, Tassawar Abbas, Azfar Yaqoob, Rashid Mehmood, Ali Shan, Ajaz Ahmad, Umer Bhutta, Mohammad Rizwan Sr. (captain), Rana Sohail, Rana Waheed, Ghazanfar Ali, Hammad Anjum, Irfan Sr.

Netherlands: Billy Bakker (captain), Jonas de Geus, Seve va Ass, Valentin Verga, Glenn Schuurman, Sander Baart, Robbert Kemperman, Mirco Pruijser, Bjorn Kellerman, Bob de Voogd, Terrance Pieters, Maurits Visser, Joep de Mol, Thierry Brinkman, Pirmin Blaak, Jip Janssen, Floris Wortelboer, Mink van der Weerden

