Pakistan vs Netherlands Highlights, T20 World Cup 2026: Faheem Ashraf FIREWORKS seal 3-wicket win for PAK

Pakistan vs Netherlands Live Score and Updates, T20 World Cup 2026: Faheem Ashraf's 29 off 11 balls sealed tense win for Pakistan vs the Dutch at the Sinhalese Sport Club (SSC) ground in Colombo on Saturday.

Summary Full Scorecard Summary Full Scorecardहिन्दी Commentary Schedule Points Table Netherlands VS Pakistan 147 (19.5) 144/7 (19.2) Run Rate: (Current: 7.45) PAK need 4 runs in 4 balls at 6 rpo Last Wicket: Shadab Khan c Scott Edwards b Logan van Beek 8 (12) - 114/7 in 16.1 Over Faheem Ashraf 25 * (10) 1x4, 3x6 Shaheen Afridi 5 (9) 0x4, 0x6 Bas de Leede (1.2-0-9-0) * Logan van Beek (4-0-46-1)

Pakistan's Babar Azam bats against Netherlands in T20 World Cup 2026 match in Colombo on Saturday. (Photo: IANS)

Pakistan vs Netherlands T20 World Cup 2026 Highlights: The 2009 champions Pakistan got off to a winning start in a Group A match against the Netherlands at the Sinhalese Sport Club (SSC) ground in Colombo on Saturday with a hard-fought three-wicket win. All-rounder Faheem Ashraf smashed an unbeaten 29 off 11 balls with 3 sixes to ensure victory after Pakistan were reeling at 114 for 7 at one stage.

Pakistan are battle-hardened when it comes to the T20 format of the game – they have played in 34 matches in last 9 months, including the Asia Cup 2025, and have won 24 of those matches. Netherlands, on the other hand, have never played a T20 match on Sri Lankan soil.

Pakistan vs Netherlands T20 World Cup 2026 Group A match Highlights HERE –

For all latest updates of T20 World Cup 2026 you can visit: https://www.india.com/icc-mens-t20-world-cup-2026/

