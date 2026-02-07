  • Home
  • Sports
  • Pakistan vs Netherlands Highlights, T20 World Cup 2026: Faheem Ashraf FIREWORKS seal 3-wicket win for PAK
live

Pakistan vs Netherlands Highlights, T20 World Cup 2026: Faheem Ashraf FIREWORKS seal 3-wicket win for PAK

Pakistan vs Netherlands Live Score and Updates, T20 World Cup 2026: Faheem Ashraf's 29 off 11 balls sealed tense win for Pakistan vs the Dutch at the Sinhalese Sport Club (SSC) ground in Colombo on Saturday.

Published date india.com Updated: February 7, 2026 2:49 PM IST
email india.com By Devadyuti Das email india.com twitter india.com | Edited by Devadyuti Das email india.com twitter india.com
Babar Azam
Pakistan's Babar Azam bats against Netherlands in T20 World Cup 2026 match in Colombo on Saturday. (Photo: IANS)

Pakistan vs Netherlands T20 World Cup 2026 Highlights: The 2009 champions Pakistan got off to a winning start in a Group A match against the Netherlands at the Sinhalese Sport Club (SSC) ground in Colombo on Saturday with a hard-fought three-wicket win. All-rounder Faheem Ashraf smashed an unbeaten 29 off 11 balls with 3 sixes to ensure victory after Pakistan were reeling at 114 for 7 at one stage.

Pakistan are battle-hardened when it comes to the T20 format of the game – they have played in 34 matches in last 9 months, including the Asia Cup 2025, and have won 24 of those matches. Netherlands, on the other hand, have never played a T20 match on Sri Lankan soil.

Pakistan vs Netherlands T20 World Cup 2026 Group A match Highlights HERE –

Live Updates

  • Feb 7, 2026 2:47 PM IST

    That’s all we have in our coverage of opening match of T20 World Cup 2026 between Pakistan and Netherlands in Colombo. Thank you for joining in.

  • Feb 7, 2026 2:27 PM IST

    Pakistan vs Netherlands Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Faheem Ashraf finishes the game off with a boundary off Bas de Leede. He remains unbeaten on 29 off 11 balls with 2 fours and 3 sixes and seals a hard-fought three-wicket win for Pakistan with three balls to spare.

  • Feb 7, 2026 2:24 PM IST

    Pakistan vs Netherlands Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Faheem Ashraf’s drop proves very costly as he smashes 3 sixes in the penultimate over off Logan van Beek. Ashraf has moved along to 25 off 9 balls as 24 runs come off the 19th over.
    Pakistan are 143/7 in 19 overs, need 5 to win in 6 balls vs Netherlands

  • Feb 7, 2026 2:20 PM IST

    Pakistan vs Netherlands Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026: DROPPED! Faheem Ashraf has been dropped by Max O’Dowd at long-on after smashing a six off the first ball off Logan van Beek and concedes two runs. Pakistan need 21 runs in 10 balls now.

  • Feb 7, 2026 2:19 PM IST

    Pakistan vs Netherlands Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Another brilliant over from Paul van Meekeren, who concedes only 4 runs in his final over. Pakistan need 29 in last 2 overs. Can Netherlands cause a massive upset?
    Pakistan 119/7 in 18 overs, need 29 runs in 12 balls vs Netherlands

  • Feb 7, 2026 2:14 PM IST

    Pakistan vs Netherlands Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Pressure building on Pakistan as Logan van Beek concedes only one run and picks up the wicket of Shadab Khan. Pakistan need 33 in the last 3 overs.
    Pakistan are 115/7 in 17 overs, need 33 to win in 18 balls vs Netherlands

  • Feb 7, 2026 2:10 PM IST

    Pakistan vs Netherlands Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026: WICKET! Pakistan in huge trouble now as they lose two wickets in two balls with Shadab Khan given caught behind for 8 off Logan van Beek. Pakistan lose 7th wicket now and need 34 to win in 23 balls.
    Pakistan are 114/7 in 16.1 overs, need 34 runs in 23 balls vs Netherlands

  • Feb 7, 2026 2:07 PM IST

    Pakistan vs Netherlands Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026: WICKET! Pakistan is even more trouble as Kyle Klein caps off a tight first over with a brilliant wicket of Mohammad Nawaz, who departs for 6 off 13 balls. Pakistan lose their 6th wicket and only get 3 runs off that over.
    Pakistan are 114/6 in 16 overs, need 34 to win in 24 balls vs Netherlands

  • Feb 7, 2026 2:01 PM IST

    Pakistan vs Netherlands Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Pakistan are struggling since the loss of Sahibzada Farhan for 47 off 31 balls. They need 39 off 33 balls now with all-rounders Mohammad Nawaz and Shadab Khan in the middle.
    Pakistan are 111/5 and need 37 runs to win in 30 balls vs Netherlands

  • Feb 7, 2026 1:50 PM IST

    Pakistan vs Netherlands Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Major setback for Pakistan as their star player Babar Azam is dimissed by Roelof van der Merwe for 15 runs off 18 balls. Pakistan 103-5 after 13.1 overs.

For all latest updates of T20 World Cup 2026 you can visit: https://www.india.com/icc-mens-t20-world-cup-2026/

About the Author

Devadyuti Das

Devadyuti Das

Devadyuti Das is a passionate sports reporter and editor with experience of over 20 years in sports media. He has covered almost every sport for print and digital media. While Cricket is his first lov ... Read More

Also Read:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Sports News on India.com.

Topics

More Stories

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.