Home

Sports

Pakistan vs Netherlands Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Salman Ali Aghas side will look to get off to winning start against the Dutch

live

Pakistan vs Netherlands Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Salman Ali Agha’s side will look to get off to winning start against the Dutch

Pakistan vs Netherlands Live Score and Updates, T20 World Cup 2026: Pakistan skipper Salman Ali Agha has called correctly and elected to bowl first at the Sinhalese Sport Club (SSC) ground in Colombo on Saturday.

Pakistan cricket team will take on the Netherlands in match No. 1 of T20 World Cup 2026 in Colombo on Saturday. (Source: X)

Pakistan vs Netherlands T20 World Cup 2026 LIVE: The 2009 champions Pakistan will get the T20 World Cup 2026 underway with a Group A match against the Netherlands at the Sinhalese Sport Club (SSC) ground in Colombo on Saturday. Salman Ali Agha’s side are in a virtual must-win position in their league matches after their Government’s decision to boycott the match against India in Colombo on February 15.

Pakistan are battle-hardened when it comes to the T20 format of the game – they have played in 34 matches in last 9 months, including the Asia Cup 2025, and have won 24 of those matches. Netherlands, on the other hand, have never played a T20 match on Sri Lankan soil.

However, both sides will have one eye on the weather with 68 per cent possibility of rain and 91 per cent cloud cover over the city of Colombo being predicted. It will be interesting to see if we get the full 20 overs in the match.

Pakistan vs Netherlands T20 World Cup 2026 Group A match Live Scores and Updates HERE –

Load More

For all latest updates of T20 World Cup 2026 you can visit: https://www.india.com/icc-mens-t20-world-cup-2026/

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Sports News on India.com.