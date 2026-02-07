  • Home
  • Sports
  • Pakistan vs Netherlands Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Salman Ali Aghas side will look to get off to winning start against the Dutch
live

Pakistan vs Netherlands Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Salman Ali Agha’s side will look to get off to winning start against the Dutch

Pakistan vs Netherlands Live Score and Updates, T20 World Cup 2026: Pakistan skipper Salman Ali Agha has called correctly and elected to bowl first at the Sinhalese Sport Club (SSC) ground in Colombo on Saturday.

Published date india.com Updated: February 7, 2026 11:05 AM IST
email india.com By Devadyuti Das email india.com twitter india.com | Edited by Devadyuti Das email india.com twitter india.com
Pakistan cricket team
Pakistan cricket team will take on the Netherlands in match No. 1 of T20 World Cup 2026 in Colombo on Saturday. (Source: X)

Pakistan vs Netherlands T20 World Cup 2026 LIVE: The 2009 champions Pakistan will get the T20 World Cup 2026 underway with a Group A match against the Netherlands at the Sinhalese Sport Club (SSC) ground in Colombo on Saturday. Salman Ali Agha’s side are in a virtual must-win position in their league matches after their Government’s decision to boycott the match against India in Colombo on February 15.

Pakistan are battle-hardened when it comes to the T20 format of the game – they have played in 34 matches in last 9 months, including the Asia Cup 2025, and have won 24 of those matches. Netherlands, on the other hand, have never played a T20 match on Sri Lankan soil.

However, both sides will have one eye on the weather with 68 per cent possibility of rain and 91 per cent cloud cover over the city of Colombo being predicted. It will be interesting to see if we get the full 20 overs in the match.

Pakistan vs Netherlands T20 World Cup 2026 Group A match Live Scores and Updates HERE –

Live Updates

  • Feb 7, 2026 11:05 AM IST

    Pakistan vs Netherlands Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Wayward tart for Shaheen Shah Afridi as Dutch batter Michael Levitt gets off the mark with a boundary with a flick down the leg-side off the first delivery of the match. Max O’Dowd also follows Levitt with a first ball boundary and again flick down the leg-side. Levitt is on 5 and O’Dowd is on 4.
    Netherlands are 9/0 in 1 over vs Pakistan

  • Feb 7, 2026 10:40 AM IST

    Pakistan vs Netherlands Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Here is the playing 11 for the Netherlands, who are playing their first T20 match in Sri Lanka…
    Michael Levitt, Max O’Dowd, Bas de Leede, Colin Ackermann, Scott Edwards (C and wk), Zach Lion-Cachet, Logan van Beek, Roelof van der Merwe, Aryan Dutt, Kyle Klein, Paul van Meekeren

  • Feb 7, 2026 10:39 AM IST

    Pakistan vs Netherlands Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Pakistan have dropped Fakhar Zaman and Sahibzada Farhan will come in as opener. Here is playing 11 of Pakistan…
    Saim Ayub, Sahibzada Farhan, Salman Agha (C), Babar Azam, Usman Khan, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Salman Mirza, Abrar Ahmed

  • Feb 7, 2026 10:35 AM IST

    Pakistan vs Netherlands Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha has won the toss and elected to bowl first against the Netherlands. Pakistan skipper says there is plenty of grass on the SSC track for the opening match.

  • Feb 7, 2026 10:23 AM IST

    Pakistan vs Netherlands Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Good news for Pakistan cricket fans in Sri Lanka! The Sri Lanka Cricket association have announced free entry for the fans for the Group A match between Pakistan and Netherlands at the SSC on Saturday. Check all details HERE…

  • Feb 7, 2026 10:21 AM IST

    Pakistan vs Netherlands Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Pakistan skipper Salman Ali Agha and Netherlands skipper Scott Edwards will be out in the middle soon for the toss at the Sinhalese Sports Club (SSC) ground in Colombo on Saturday morning.

  • Feb 7, 2026 10:05 AM IST

    Pakistan vs Netherlands Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026: It is currently around 31 degrees celsius in Colombo with 78 per cent humidity in the city. There is around 25 per cent prediction of rain but we are set to have the toss on time at 1030am IST.

  • Feb 7, 2026 9:49 AM IST

    Pakistan vs Netherlands Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Pakistan are set to bring back Sahibzada Farhan as Saim Ayub’s opening partner after being dropped for the last match. With Farhan coming in, either Fakhar Zaman or Shadab Khan will need to be dropped for the match against the Netherlands in Colombo on Saturday.

  • Feb 7, 2026 9:48 AM IST

    Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of Pakistan vs Netherlands Group A match in T20 World Cup 2026 at the Sinhalese Sports Club ground in Colombo on Saturday.

For all latest updates of T20 World Cup 2026 you can visit: https://www.india.com/icc-mens-t20-world-cup-2026/

About the Author

Devadyuti Das

Devadyuti Das

Devadyuti Das is a passionate sports reporter and editor with experience of over 20 years in sports media. He has covered almost every sport for print and digital media. While Cricket is his first lov ... Read More

Also Read:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Sports News on India.com.

Topics

More Stories

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.