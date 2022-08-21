Pak vs Ned Live Streaming: Pakistan will lock horns against Netherlands for the 3 ODI in

Hazelaarweg, Rotterdam. The visitors already clinched the series. Babar-led Pak will now look to clean sweep the series. The Edwards-led Netherlands will also look to perform better as the hosts were seen struggling so far in bot the ODIs. After this series, Pakistan will aim for Asia Cup where the Babar & Co will face arch-rivals India.

Here are the details of when and where to watch the Pakistan vs Netherland 3rd ODI in India:

When will the Netherlands vs Pakistan 3rd ODI Kickstart?

The third ODI between Netherlands and Pakistan will begin at 2:30 PM IST on Sunday, August 21. The toss will take place at 2 PM IST. Also Read - Babar Azam 'Relieved' After Pakistan Edge Netherlands in 1st ODI, Hails Centurion Fakhar Zaman

Where will the NED vs PAK 3rd ODI match take place?

The third Netherlands vs Pakistan ODI will take place at Hazelaarweg Stadium in Rotterdam.

How to watch the third ODI between Netherlands and Pakistan live in India?

The Netherlands vs Pakistan match unfortunately will not be available on any TV channel in India but the match will be livestreamed online on fancode and for the live scores stay tuned to India.com

Squads

Netherlands: Vikramjit Singh, Max ODowd, Tom Cooper, Bas de Leede, Scott Edwards(w/c), Teja Nidamanuru, Logan van Beek, Tim Pringle, Aryan Dutt, Wesley Barresi, Vivian Kingma, Musa Ahmed, Ryan Klein, Shariz Ahmad, Arnav Jain

Pakistan: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Rizwan(w), Khushdil Shah, Agha Salman, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Zahid Mahmood, Shahnawaz Dahani, Abdullah Shafique