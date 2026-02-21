Home

Sports

Pakistan vs New Zealand ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 match no 41 LIVE Streaming Details: Timings, Telecast Date, when and where to watch PAK vs NZ in India online and on TV channel

Pakistan vs New Zealand ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 match no 41 LIVE Streaming Details: Timings, Telecast Date, when and where to watch PAK vs NZ in India online and on TV channel

PAK vs NZ ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 match no 41 LIVE: Pakistan will open the Super 8 stages of the tournament with a Group 2 clash against the New Zealand at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Saturday.

Pakistan cricket team will take on New Zealand T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 match at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Saturday. (Photo: IANS)

Pakistan vs New Zealand T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8: After 40 games in the T20 World Cup 2026, the Super 8 stages of the tournament will finally get underway with 2009 winners Pakistan taking on New Zealand in a Group 2 clash at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Saturday. Both Pakistan and New Zealand have entered the Super 8 with just one loss in their 4 matches – Pakistan losing to India and the Black Caps going down to South Africa.

Salman Ali Agha’s side enjoy an impressive record against New Zealand when it comes to the T20 World Cup with 5 wins in 7 matches against them. In fact, the last time that NZ beat Pakistan in a T20 World Cup match was 10 years back in 2016.

But off late, New Zealand hold the edge over Pakistan with six wins in last 8 T20I matches and overall have won 23 matches against them – their most in this format against any team. “I don’t think games are won or lost psychologically. I think they lost, they won through skill. New Zealand have played a huge amount on the subcontinent in recent times,” Pakistan head coach Mike Hesson said at the pre-match press conference in Colombo on Friday.

“Sri Lanka tends to spin a little bit sharper than it does in India as a general rule. And, we saw that a little bit at SSC. We saw that also during the first innings in particular here the other night. So I don’t believe anyone’s got a psychological edge. Obviously, I remember the 2016 game. I was there at the time. I remember that and I remember us preparing pretty well against Pakistan,” Hesson added.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

One man that Pakistan need to be wary of against the Black Caps is batter Mark Chapman, who is the second highest run-scorer in T20I matches against them only behind Kane Williamson with over 650 runs at a strike-rate of 161.

“Mark Chapman has an incredible record against Pakistan, both in Pakistan and at home for him. So he’s faced a lot of our bowlers, and he’s had some success. But this pitch will bring some different challenges and we’ll have some different thoughts around how we might find a way of trying to subdue him a little bit. But he’s certainly not the only threat, there’s plenty of them,” former New Zealand coach Hesson said about Mark Chapman.

For New Zealand, the biggest threat from Pakistan will be opener Sahibzada Farhan, the leading run-scorer in the T20 World Cup 2026 so far with 220 runs in 4 matches. Farhan has hit 11 sixes at the T20 World Cup 2026, the most of any player from Group A during the group stage and just one shy of equalling the most by a Pakistan batter at a single edition of the tournament (Mohammad Rizwan – 12 in 2021 edition).

Set your alarms, New Zealand ⏰ It’s time for the super eights. We take on Pakistan to kick off the super eights in Colombo Watch LIVE in NZ on @skysportnz. Live scoring at https://t.co/HMSS86dZ6t#NZvPAK #T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/u81WlShncm — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) February 21, 2026

Here are all the details about Pakistan vs New Zealand ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 match no 41…

When is Pakistan vs New Zealand ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 match no 41 going to take place?

The Pakistan vs New Zealand ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 match no 41 will take place on Saturday, February 21.

Where is Pakistan vs New Zealand ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 match no 41 going to take place?

The Pakistan vs New Zealand ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 match no 41 will be held at R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.

What time will Pakistan vs New Zealand ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 match no 41 start?

The Pakistan vs New Zealand ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 match no 41 will begin at 7pm IST. The toss for the match will be held at 630pm.

Where can I watch Pakistan vs New Zealand ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 match no 41 LIVE on TV in India?

The Pakistan vs New Zealand ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 match no 41 will be available LIVE on TV on Star Sports network channels in India.

How can I watch livestreaming of Pakistan vs New Zealand ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 match no 41 in India?

The Pakistan vs New Zealand ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 match no 41 will be available for livestreaming on JioHotstar website and app in India.

Pakistan vs New Zealand ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 match no 41 Predicted 11

Pakistan: Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha (c), Babar Azam, Khawaja Nafay, Shadab Khan, Usman Khan (wk), Mohammad Nawaz/Faheem Ashraf, Salman Mirza, Usman Tariq, Abrar Ahmed

New Zealand: Tim Seifert (wk), Finn Allen, Rachin Ravindra, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner (c), Jimmy Neesham, Matt Henry, Ish Sodhi, Jacob Duffy

For all latest updates of T20 World Cup 2026 you can visit: https://www.india.com/icc-mens-t20-world-cup-2026/

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Sports News on India.com.