Home

Sports

Pakistan vs New Zealand ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 Live Score: Salman Ali Aghas side look to maintain dominance over Black Caps

live

Pakistan vs New Zealand ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 Live Score: Salman Ali Agha’s side look to maintain dominance over Black Caps

Pakistan vs New Zealand ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 Live Scores and Updates: Pakistan will be aiming to post their 6th win over Mitchell Santner’s Black Caps in this tournament at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Saturday.

Pakistan cricket team will take on New Zealand in T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 match in Colombo on Saturday. (Source: X)

Pakistan vs New Zealand ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 Live Updates: The Super 8 stages of the T20 World Cup 2026 is all set to get underway with a Group 2 clash against Pakistan and New Zealand at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Saturday. Pakistan had also played in the opening game of this World Cup, defeating the Netherlands, and now they will open the Super 8 campaign as well.

Salman Ali Agha’s side have qualified for the Super 8 in second place from Group A, just like the Black Caps, but will be hoping for a much improved display for tougher challenges ahead. Pakistan will be making a few big changes in their line-up by sidelining experienced pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi and possibly also dropping all-rounder Mohammad Nawaz to bring in aggressive Khawaja Nafay into the line-up.

Babar Azam’s batting position will once again be in question as Pakistan are not pleased by the former captain’s strike-rate in the format. It is unlikely that Babar will get the chance to bat high up the batting order.

Pakistan have won six out of their last 7 T20I matches heading into the Super 8 stages and have a winning percentage of 78 per cent in 2026 in T20I cricket – their best year since in 2018 when they had a 89 per cent win-rate. New Zealand, on the other hand, have won only three of their last 10 T20Is in Sri Lanka and have won only won one of their 4 matches against teams other than Sri Lanka in the country.

Pakistan vs New Zealand ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Predicted Playing 11

Pakistan: Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha (c), Babar Azam, Khawaja Nafay, Shadab Khan, Usman Khan (wk), Mohammad Nawaz/Faheem Ashraf, Salman Mirza, Usman Tariq, Abrar Ahmed

New Zealand: Tim Seifert (wk), Finn Allen, Rachin Ravindra, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner (c), Jimmy Neesham, Matt Henry, Ish Sodhi, Jacob Duffy

Pakistan vs New Zealand ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 Live Updates HERE –

Load More

For all latest updates of T20 World Cup 2026 you can visit: https://www.india.com/icc-mens-t20-world-cup-2026/

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Sports News on India.com.