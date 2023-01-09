Pakistan vs New Zealand ODI LIVE Streaming: When And Where to Watch Pak vs NZ in TV, Online

With it being a ODI World Cup year, all teams would look to start their prep. New Zealand and Pakistan are top teams and they would start their WC preparations from Monday at the National stadium in Karachi. New Zealand would also have India next and hence would like to get their campaign off to a winning start against Pakistan. The Babar Azam-led side at home would be no pushovers.

When is the 1st ODI between Pakistan-New Zealand?

The first ODI between Pakistan and New Zealand will take place on Monday, January 09.

Where is the 1st ODI between Pakistan-New Zealand going to take place?

The first ODI between Pakistan-New Zealand will take place at National stadium in Karachi.

Where to stream the first ODI between Pakistan-New Zealand in India?

The PAK vs NZ series will be broadcasted live on Sony Sports in India. The live streaming will be available on the SONY LIV app, where fans with subscriptions can enjoy the matches

Pakistan: Babar Azam(C), IU Haq, Agha Salman, FK Zaman, H Sohail, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Wasim, Haris Rauf, Usama Mir

New Zealand: Kane Williamson(C), Michael Bracewell, Devon Conway, Finn Allen, DJ Mitchell, Mitchell Santner, Tom Latham, Glenn Phillips, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, LH Ferguson

