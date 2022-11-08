Pakistan vs New Zealand, Sydney Weather Forecast: All You Need To Know

Pakistan vs New Zealand, Sydney Weather Forecast: low chance (20%) of showers and too just 1-3 mm rainfall.

Sydney Weather Forecast

The 2009 champions, Pakistan only scraped into the knockouts when the Netherlands unexpectedly defeated South Africa and Pakistan then beat Bangladesh to secure their second successive last-four berth.

Pakistan’s best is yet to come and struggling skipper Babar Azam is due “something very special” in their Twenty20 World Cup semi-final against New Zealand on Wednesday, team mentor Matthew Hayden warned. However, that can happen only if the rain gods remain kind enough to stay away from this high voltage encounter at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Wednesday.

There is a low chance (20%) of showers and too just 1-3 mm rainfall. Both Pakistan and New Zealand will take their chances given the probability is dramatically less than the previous two days. Winds will be from west to southwesterly 25 to 35 km/h.

NZ vs PAK Squads

New Zealand Squad: Finn Allen, Devon Conway(w), Kane Williamson(c), Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult, Martin Guptill, Adam Milne, Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman

Pakistan Squad: Mohammad Rizwan(w), Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Haris, Shan Masood, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Afridi, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Haider Ali, Asif Ali