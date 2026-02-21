Home

Sports

Pakistan vs New Zealand T20 World Cup 2026 Colombo Weather report: Heavy Rain delays Super 8 clash at Premadasa, what will happen if game is...

Pakistan vs New Zealand T20 World Cup 2026 Colombo Weather report: Heavy Rain delays Super 8 clash at Premadasa, what will happen if game is…

The start of the Super 8 clash between Pakistan and New Zeaalnd has been delayed due to heavy rain, take a look at this story to find out what happens if the match is washed out

Pakistan vs New Zealand T20 World Cup 2026 Colombo Weather report (Source: X)

The Men in Green will start their Super 8 Group 2 clash with a face off against Zealand in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 on Saturday at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.

Read: Pakistan vs New Zealand T20 World Cup 2026 Colombo Weather Report: Will rain play spoilsport, what will happen if Super 8 match is WASHED out

As reported earlier, heavy rain has delayed the start of the game. The rain arrived around the toss time and the covers were brought quickly onto the pitch.

Click here for all the live updates: Pakistan vs New Zealand ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 Live Score: Salman Ali Agha’s side look to maintain dominance over Black Caps

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

What will happen if the match gets washed out?

As per ICC rules, no reserve days has been scheduled for any league stage and Super 8 matches in the T20 World Cup 2026. If a minimum of five overs per side cannot be completed, both teams will have to share one point each. Earlier this week, Zimbabwe and Ireland were forced to share one points at the Pallekele International Stadium as the match was abandoned without a ball being bowled.

Talking about the toss, Salman Ali Agha’s side won the toss and opted to bat first. The Men in Green made only one change as Fakhar Zaman replaced Khawaja Nafay.

Pakistan’s Playing XI: Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Salman Agha(c), Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Usman Khan(w), Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Salman Mirza, Usman Tariq

Meanwhile, New Zealand made three changes – skipper Mitchell Santner, who was unavailable for the final Group match against Canada made a comeback, while Lockie Ferguson and Ish Sodhi also returned to the side.

New Zealand’s Playing XI: Tim Seifert(w), Finn Allen, Rachin Ravindra, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner(c), James Neesham, Matt Henry, Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson

For all latest updates of T20 World Cup 2026 you can visit: https://www.india.com/icc-mens-t20-world-cup-2026/

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Sports News on India.com.