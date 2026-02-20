Home

Sports

Pakistan vs New Zealand T20 World Cup 2026 Colombo Weather Report: Will rain play spoilsport, what will happen if Super 8 match is WASHED out

Pakistan vs New Zealand T20 World Cup 2026 Colombo Weather Report: Will rain play spoilsport, what will happen if Super 8 match is WASHED out

T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8: Pakistan will beging their campaign in the Super 8 stages with a clash against New Zealand at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Saturday.

Pakistan vs New Zealand Super 8 match of T20 World Cup 2026 could be hit by rain on Saturday. (Source: X)

Pakistan vs New Zealand T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8: Pakistan cricket team will open their campaign in the Super 8 stages of the T20 World Cup 2026 with a clash against New Zealand at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Saturday. Just like other fixtures in Sri Lanka, there is a major threat of rain in Saturday’s Super 8 clash as well.

According to the ICC rules, there are no Reserve Days in place for league stage and Super 8 matches in the T20 World Cup 2026. If both teams can’t complete a minimum of 5 over each in the match, then they will be forced to share one point each. We have already witnessed a wash-out with Zimbabwe and Ireland sharing once point each earlier this week after match was abandoned without a ball getting bowled at the Pallekele International Stadium.

There is a major threat of rain on Saturday as well. According to the weather prediction for Saturday, there is about 75 per cent chance of rain in Colombo with about 18 per cent probability of thunderstorms as well. A total of 6.7mm of rain are also predicted for Saturday in the Sri Lankan Capital city.

The chances of thunderstorms also increased to 41 per cent by Saturday evening with the Pakistan vs New Zealand Super 8 game set to get underway at 7pm IST. There will be about 99 per cent cloud cover and 1.5 hours of rain is expected.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Check weather prediction for Pakistan vs New Zealand T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 match HERE…

The maximum temperature on Saturday is expected to be around 30 degrees Celsius, dropping down to 25 degrees by evening. Pakistan will be hoping for a full match to being their campaign in Super 8. Salman Ali Agha’s side are part of Group 2 of Super 8 stages with New Zealand, Sri Lanka and England. Their next two matches of Super 8 stages will take place at the Pallekele International Stadium in Kandy, which can be prone to wet weather as well.

What will happen if Pakistan’s Super 8 match is WASHED out due to rain?

There is no provision of Reserves Day in league stage and Super 8 matches of T20 World Cup 2026. Both teams need to play a minimum of 5 overs each to constitute a match. If they fail to play their minimum quota of 5 overs, then both teams will be awarded one point each.

Does T20 World Cup 2026 Semifinal and Final have Reserve Days?

The ICC for the first time have made provision for Reserve Day for both semifinals as well as the final. If both teams can play out a minimum of 10 overs, then Reserve Day will not be needed. The two semi-final matches will have a total of 210 minutes of additional time, down from 250 in 2024. There will be 90 additional minutes available on the day of the match and 120 on the Reserve Day.

The final on March 8, will have extra time of 120 minutes on both the day of the title clash as well as the Reserve Day. If any of the semifinal or final are shortened and has to re-start on the scheduled day, but cannot be completed that day because of weather interruptions, it will resume on the Reserve Day as the same shortened game from where play was abandoned.

For all latest updates of T20 World Cup 2026 you can visit: https://www.india.com/icc-mens-t20-world-cup-2026/

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Sports News on India.com.