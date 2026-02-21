Home

Pakistan vs New Zealand T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 Match 21 February Predicted Playing 11 Teams PAK vs NZ Squad Key Players List Salman Ali Agha Mitchell Santner Babar Azam

PAK vs NZ T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 Predicted 11: Salman Ali Agha’s Pakistan can ring in some changes for their opening Super 8 matches against New Zealand at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Saturday.

Pakistan batter Babar Azam at a training session in Colombo. (Photo: IANS)

Pakistan vs New Zealand T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8: Pakistan qualified for the Super 8 stages of the T20 World Cup as the 2nd best team from Group A behind Team India as they get ready to take on New Zealand at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Saturday. Salman Ali Agha’s side posted their biggest win of the tournament in a ‘must-win’ clash against Namibia, defeating them by 102 runs earlier this week.

In spite of that win, Salman Ali Agha and Pakistan team management could ring in some changes for their Super 8 match against New Zealand. Pacer Shaheen Afridi is unlikely to return to the Playing 11 after being dropped for Group A match against Namibia. Salman Mirza is expected to be lead pacer with all-rounder Faheem Ashraf.

Leg-spinner Abrar Ahmed, who was dropped for the last match at the Sinhalese Sports Club (SSC) ground is all set to return to the playing 11 but Pakistan could drop Mohammad Nawaz and play Ashraf ahead of him. Nawaz has failed to impress with both bat and ball in the tournament.

To bolster their batting, Pakistan could introduce dashing Khawaja Nafay for the clash against New Zealand. Former captain Babar Azam will continue to have to play the role of a floater, according to head coach Mike Hesson.

“It’s what the team requires. And Babar is well aware of that. I think he’s well aware strike-rate in the Power Play in World Cups is less than 100 in T20s. So clearly, that’s not a role that we think here we need. We think he’s a fine player through the middle, if required, in terms of if we’re in a little bit of trouble, or as we saw against the USA, once he gets himself set, he can increase his strike-rate at that point,” Pakistan head coach Mike Hesson said about Babar Azam at the pre-match press conference in Colombo.

“So, we brought Babar back in for a specific role post the Asia Cup. We wanted some batsmanship through the middle, and he certainly brings that for us. And he did in many games throughout the last 10. So, the other day we got to the 12th over mark and at that point, Babar Azam is not the best person to come in,” Hesson added.

For New Zealand, captain Mitchell Santner is expected to be fit and available after missing the last against Canada in Chennai due to illness. “Yeah, Mitch Santner, he looks pretty sprightly, so I think he’s pretty excited to get back on the park. Barring any last minute sickness, I think he’ll be there,” New Zealand batter Mark Chapman said about skipper Mitchell Santner in Colombo.

MIKE HESSON ROASTED BABAR AZAM Reporter: Why Babar is batting at No.4? Mike Hesson: “It’s about what the team requires. Babar Azam’s strike rate during the powerplay is below 100, that’s not what we’re looking for from him” What’s your take pic.twitter.com/qmsvPDIczq — Richard Kettleborough (@RichKettle07) February 21, 2026

Pakistan vs New Zealand ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 match no 41 Predicted 11

Pakistan: Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha (c), Babar Azam, Khawaja Nafay, Shadab Khan, Usman Khan (wk), Mohammad Nawaz/Faheem Ashraf, Salman Mirza, Usman Tariq, Abrar Ahmed

New Zealand: Tim Seifert (wk), Finn Allen, Rachin Ravindra, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner (c), Jimmy Neesham, Matt Henry, Ish Sodhi, Jacob Duffy

