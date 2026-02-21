Pakistan vs New Zealand T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 Weather Updates: Will rain spoil party for Salman Agha’s side

Home

Pakistan vs New Zealand T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 Weather Updates: Will rain spoil party for Salman Aghas side

Will rain be a spoiler for the Pakistan vs New Zealand match in T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8. Take a look and find out in this story.

Pakistan vs New Zealand weather reports

The first of the T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 will be played on February 21 between New Zealand and Pakistan at 7:00 at the R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo.

Both teams have performed brilliantly in their respective four matches and are set to put their best to make it into the title triumph. However, let’s discuss the things which can disrupt this highly-intense game.

Rain can be a spoiler for Pakistan vs New Zealand match

Rain can be the major problem in Pakistan vs New Zealand’s match, as on Friday, the R. Premadasa experienced rain and bad weather the whole day. Let’s get into more depth and find out the weather forecast.

According to AccuWeather, there will be heavy rain on Saturday in the Pakistan vs New Zealand match. There’s a 50 percent chances of rain between 3pm to 5pm Sri Lankan time. Not only this, there is only light rain expected around 7pm. It will also create problems at the toss, if the field remains wet. Cloud might get stay around 8pm with light rain expected.

Likely results if rain occurs in Pakistan vs New Zealand match

If rain interrupts the Pakistan vs New Zealand match in Colombo, the game will likely be shortened. If the match is washed out due to heavy rain, both teams will be awarded one point each. According to the Duckworth-Lewis method, if one team completes its 20 overs and the innings is finished and rain occurs during the second innings, a revised target will be set.

Importance of Pakistan vs New Zealand Super 8 game

While speaking about their performances, both played brilliantly as Pakistan had won three matches out of four, losing one game against their arch-rivals Team India by 61 runs. Meanwhile, New Zealand had also lost one match in the journey of qualifying for the Super 8, they were defeated by South Africa. This Super 8 game will be important for them, one silly mistake can lead them out of the semi-finals race.

