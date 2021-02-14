Live Cricket Streaming Pakistan vs South Africa 3rd T20I Online

In an all-to-play-for contest between Pakistan and South Africa, both teams will meet each other for one final time in sub-continent this season for the final match of the tourney. With the series locked at 1-1, both Pakistan and South Africa will look to put their best forward in the third and final series-decider at the Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore. A five-wicket haul from Dwaine Pretorius helped South Africa to victory in the second T20I. Pretorius’ figures of 5/17 in his four overs are the best ever by a South African in T20I cricket and also the best ever against Pakistan in the format. And the 31-year-old’s phenomenal performance helped the tourists level the series at 1-1 to turn Sunday’s third and final match into a decider. Also Read - Live India vs England Live Cricket Score, 2nd Test Day 2 Chennai: Ashwin Four-For Rattles Visitors, England 106/8 at TEA vs India

On the other hand, Pakistan are one away from bringing up their 100th win in T20 international matches. In the second T20I, a late flurry of runs from Faheem Ashraf, with 30 off just 12 deliveries, took Pakistan up to a total of 144, but not before Pretorius had completed his five-for with the dismissals of Khushdil Shah and Mohammad Nawaz. But a total of 144 was never likely to be enough, even against a South African side who went into this match on the back of five straight defeats in the format. Here’s all you need to know about the Pakistan vs South Africa T20 Live Streaming – 3rd T20I from Lahore. Also Read - PAK vs SA Dream11 Team Prediction 3rd T20I: Captain, Fantasy Playing Tips For Today's Pakistan vs South Africa Match at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore, 06:30 AM IST February 14, Sunday

Pakistan vs South Africa T20 Live Stream Cricket

When is Pakistan vs South Africa 3rd T20I match?

The Pakistan vs South Africa 3rd T20I match will take place on Sunday, February 14. Also Read - Live Streaming Cricket India vs England 2nd Test: When And Where to Watch IND vs ENG Stream Live Cricket Match Online And on TV

What are the timings of Pakistan vs South Africa 3rd T20I match?

The Pakistan vs South Africa 3rd T20I match will start at 6.30 PM IST. The toss will take place at 6 PM IST.

Where is Pakistan vs South Africa 3rd T20I match being played?

The Pakistan vs South Africa 3rd T20I match will be played at the Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore.

Which TV channel will broadcast Pakistan vs South Africa 3rd T20I match?

The Pakistan vs South Africa 3rd T20I match will broadcast on Sony Ten in India.

Where can you watch live streaming of the Pakistan vs South Africa 3rd T20I match?

The Pakistan vs South Africa 3rd T20I match live streaming will be available on the SonyLIV app, Jio TV and JIO TV app.

What are the predicted XIs for Pakistan vs South Africa 3rd T20I match?

Pakistan: Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Babar Azam (C), Haider Ali, Hussain Talat, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Nawaz, Usman Qadir, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf.

South Africa: Janneman Malan, Reeza Hendricks, JJ Smuts, Pite van Biljon, David Miller, Heinrich Klaasen (C/wk), Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Glenton Stuurman, Lutho Sipamla, Tabraiz Shamsi.

PAK vs SA SQUADS –

Pakistan: Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Babar Azam (C), Haider Ali, Hussain Talat, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Nawaz, Usman Qadir, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Asif Ali, Hasan Ali, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Mohammad Hasnain, Zafar Gohar, Amad Butt, Aamer Yamin, Danish Aziz, Zahid Mahmood.

South Africa: Janneman Malan, Reeza Hendricks, Jacques Snyman, David Miller, Heinrich Klaasen (wk/C), Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Bjorn Fortuin, Junior Dala, Lutho Sipamla, Tabraiz Shamsi, JJ Smuts, Pite van Biljon, George Linde, Glenton Stuurman, Okuhle Cele, Ryan Rickelton, Nandre Burger.