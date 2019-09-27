Pakistan and Sri Lanka will lock horns in the first ODI in Karachi of a three-match bilateral series that will see the return of international cricket in the country. This is Pakistan’s first international series since their exit from the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 while Sri Lanka hosted Bangladesh for a three-match ODI series which they won 3-0.

Both the teams have problems of their own and will see the series as the beginning of a new phase as they hope to build a solid pool of players for the upcoming challenges.

What: Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, 1st ODI

When: September 27, 2019 (Friday)

Where: National Stadium, Karachi

Time: 3:30 pm IST

Squads:

Pakistan: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam, Haris Sohail, Sarfaraz Ahmed (captain/wk), Asif Ali, Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Wahab Riaz, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Usman Shinwari, Iftikhar Ahmed, Abid Ali

Sri Lanka: Lahiru Thirimanne (captain), Danushka Gunathilaka, Avishka Fernando, Sadeera Samarawickrama (wk), Shehan Jayasuriya, Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Isuru Udana, Nuwan Pradeep, Kasun Rajitha, Lakshan Sandakan, Oshada Fernando, Angelo Perera, Minod Bhanuka, Lahiru Kumara