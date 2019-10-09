Sri Lanka completed a 3-0 series sweep following a 13-run win over Pakistan in the third and final Twenty20 international in Lahore on Wednesday. Sri Lanka have just dominated the world number one team in their own backyard in a historic series which saw cricket return to the region.

Sri Lanka scored 147/7 with debutant Oshada Fernando scoring a brilliant 48-ball 78 not out with three sixes and eight boundaries. For Pakistan, paceman Mohammad Amir took 3/27.

Pakistan were then undone by leg-spinner Wanindu Hasaranga who took 3/21 as they managed 134/6 in 20 overs. This is also the lowest T20I total successfully defended in Pakistan.

Sri Lanka won the first match by 64 runs and the second by 35 runs — both in Lahore.