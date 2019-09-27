Cricket’s greatest ‘nomads’ waited since 2009 to host an international game in their country after travelling to almost every nation (barring India) to play a full series. Apart from the players, it was the passionate fans who suffered the most to catch live cricketing action on their home soil. Their prayers were finally answered after a wait of ten long years when Sri Lanka cricket board agreed to send their team for a limited-overs series to Pakistan. But destiny had other plans as the rain gods played the spoilsport in the first ODI which got called off without a ball being bowled. This was also the first-ever washout at the iconic venue – National Stadium.

The washout left a bitter taste in everyone’s mouth as they eagerly waited in anticipation to see their favourite stars in action. From the outset, it more of looked like natural cause due to which the match got abandoned but the ground reality depicts a different picture. Despite the rain getting stopped in Karachi, the groundsmen showed little enthusiasm to start their mopping duties as the drains in the stadium were clogged.

Many fans took to social media to express their displeasure and anger against Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) whose arrangements to host an international series looked ordinary. The absence of Super Soppers, proper drainage system and the lethargy of ground staff evoked anger among the cricket enthusiasts. Here are few of the reactions after the first ODI between Pakistan and Sri Lanka gets called off without a ball being bowled.

Rain stopped but no Super Soppers Available at National Stadium Karachi. This is how we have managed this tour after so much efforts and struggles we got this series. Rain is not in our hands but arrangements and management is definitely in our hands. Lant — Azan Ali (@AzanAli46105764) September 27, 2019

Too early to called off. Don’t blame the rain the ground was not covered fully. it won’t ran after 5:30 p.m as predicted, within two hours and match has been called off.Poor cricketing effort. — Tayyab shinwari (@tayyab_shinwari) September 27, 2019

Maybe next time you can arrange some covers to protect the field before inviting teams to play matches in spite the advance weather warnings! — Hamza Gulzar (@HGulzar) September 27, 2019

Gd move but pls agli baar puray field kay liye covers khareed lo 🙏😣 — salim (@msalims189) September 27, 2019

I am eagerly waiting to see an international match after a long time from Pak… its disappointed.. — RENJITH KUMAR F K (@Renjithfk) September 27, 2019



The second One-Day International between Pakistan and Sri Lanka has been rescheduled from Sunday, 29 September, to Monday, 30 September. The decision has been made mutually by the two boards to allow the ground staff to prepare the National Stadium outfield for next week’s play. This week’s heavy rains, including on Friday afternoon, has left the outfield soggy, with the groundsmen requiring, at least, two complete days to make the ground fit for cricket.

Sri Lanka’s tour of Pakistan consists of three ODIs in Karachi that will be followed by three T20Is in Lahore.

According to Dawn, 4,500 policemen were deployed on routes, hotels and the stadium. In the vicinity of the stadium, around 1,300 policemen will be performing security duties.